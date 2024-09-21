How research can help solve Kenya’s education challenges

Title: Educational Research Methods: A Functional Approach

Author: Prof Laban Ayiro

Publisher: Kenya Literature Bureau

Year: 2024

Reviewer: David Aduda

Education research is a crucial field for study that equips planners, policymakers and implementers with empirical evidence to enhance learning outcomes. It provides solutions to challenges in the field of education through evidence adduced from scientific investigation. More than ever before, education systems are challenged due to technological disruptions, declining economies, social and cultural contestations and religious aberrations. Solutions to these challenges lie in education but that is only tenable through research.

Education research is therefore pivotal in finding answers and providing working models to help societies tackle the evolving challenges. The success of our education systems depends on quality and practical research that teases out the pitfalls and provides empirical evidence of potential remedies.

Kenya, like many other developing countries, is struggling to redefine its education systems given the undesirable outcomes of the learning institutions. Pervasive graduate unemployment, technology misuse and abuse, social strife, wanton environmental degradation and gender inequalities, among others, signal the challenges weighing down the education system.

Against this backdrop, an eminent education scholar and university administrator, Prof Laban Ayiro, has published a timely book, Educational Research Methods: A Functional Approach, whose objective is to equip researchers with philosophical precepts, technical skills and practical knowledge that underpin scientific investigations.

Right from the outset, Prof Ayiro, who is the vice-chancellor of Daystar University, underlines the role of education research, stating “it is a systematic attempt to gain a better understanding of the educational process with the goal of achieving efficiency.”

The author states that the purpose of educational research is to generate evidence to improve quality of education and guarantee access for all learners. Research provides viable alternative policy options that countries can adopt to ensure all eligible learners are enrolled in education institutions and transit smoothly to successive levels. To this extent, therefore, research is pivotal for the realisation of quality education for all goals and attainment of universal human rights.

Broadly, the publication highlights three objectives of education research, namely, to explore issues and find solutions, shape policy and improve practice. Exploration goes hand in hand with creativity and innovation and therefore a call for the pursuit of higher goals. These objectives aptly apply to Kenya, which is seeking workable approaches to address equity and parity in the education sector.

For example, the country is grappling with the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) and action-oriented research is required to give direction and put it firmly on the rails. Similarly, the government is struggling with the implementation of a new university funding model, which could benefit from exploratory research for workable solutions.

The author outlines various types of education research based on goals, methods of investigation and kind of evidence and analysis applied. Based on the goals and the use of investigations, research can be classified into basic and applied categories. Applied is further categorised into action research and evaluation research. At the same time, when research is classified according to methods of investigation, then two categories are distinguished, experimental and ex post facto research. Another category is descriptive research that is concerned with description, explanation or interpretation of relationships, processes or trends.

Structurally, the book takes a distinctive format. Generally, research takes a linear sequence from topic ideation to background, problem of statement, objectives, literature review, methodology, findings and discussions. However, this publication takes a concept-based approach whereby different elements of research are discussed in their entirety to give researchers a deeper understanding and thereby prepare them to apply them effectively. Concepts in research such as statement problem, research questions and hypothesis, literature review, sampling, methods of data collection, research design, among others, are discussed as stand-alone elements and not as chapters in research documents.

For example, in discussing literature review, a core component of research, the author begins with the explanation of the concept, its purpose and structure. But then the author progresses to explain how to carry out a critical review, organising citations and using style guide, which elements are usually glossed over in many publications with the assumption that researchers are conversant with them, while in reality, many are not.

Like with other publications, the author makes references to various literature to explain concepts, but beyond those he proceeds to provide local examples to create context and bring the point home. For instance, in discussing case study as a research method, the author cites the example of St Kizito High School, in Meru, where 19 girls were killed in dormitory fire and more than 70 raped in 1991, as a case of ugly student unrest in Kenya. Similarly, in discussing research questions and hypothesis, the author uses examples such as Form One admission in Kenya, performance at the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and introduction of the CBC for illustrations. Such examples abound throughout the book.

Put together, the author is making the point that various happenings in our schools and in the entire education system can be used as locus for research and from that, generate evidence and recommendations to inform policy. This approach that anchors research on local experiences creates connection with ordinary people and helps to debunk the perception that research is purely an academic enterprise.

Going through the text, it is notable that the author perfectly understands various pinpoints in research. Consequently, such topics such as data analysis and statistics are given extensive elaboration. Descriptive and inferential statistics, scales of measurements and statistical tests, among others are explained in a simple and easy to understand manner. Language used throughout the book and step-by-step approach serve to lighten the burden of researchers seeking guidance in their work.

Divided into 12 chapters, the publication comprehensively covers all aspects of research and contains the latest techniques and approaches in academic studies. It is a vital addition to scholarship on education research and comes at inflection point where Kenya needs deeps insights into the education sector and the consequential interventions to tackle the challenges.

The strength of the books lies in the fact that Prof Ayiro is an outstanding educationist, administrator and researcher, thus bringing to the table a combination of knowledge and practical experience that shines light on the issues being addressed. The book will best serve graduate students, academics, education researchers, planners and practitioners. It will be launched in Nairobi next month.

David Aduda is a Consulting Editor and Education Specialist. [email protected]