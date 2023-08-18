Let’s talk mental health

In this fast evolving digital age, a vibrant and dynamic group of content creators has emerged. Through their unique blend of creativity and compassion, they are curating content that is more than just entertaining. They have created a place where the audience can get solace, support, and a boost in their self-esteem.

By using their diverse talents and voices, they are creating safe havens in an otherwise chaotic online world. Their commitment to creating safe spaces is impacting the lives of many and leaving a lasting mark on the digital landscape.

One thing that these creatives have in common is their unwavering commitment to mental wellness. By candidly discussing topics such as depression, anxiety, and self-care, they have created an open and accepting environment for their followers to seek advice and connect with one another.

Through their stories and experiences, these content creators dispel the stigma around mental illness and create a sense of community and comfort. They inspire their followers to prioritise their mental health, practice self-care, and seek professional help when necessary, emphasising that they are not alone in their struggles. In a world where isolation and loneliness are becoming increasingly common, these content creators foster an atmosphere of understanding, acceptance, and support.

MyNetwork interviewed four content creators on this matter.





Photo credit: Pool



Harrison

Kahindo, 25,

Content creator and counselling psychologist

My journey as a content creator began after I discovered the growing digital space and its potential to inform, educate, and end the stigma around mental health challenges. During the Covid-19 pandemic, my content was inspired by what others were doing, since I used to spend most of my time indoors. My primary motivation for creating content has always been to make a positive impact.

I usually gather my thoughts and the experiences I record in my work as a psychotherapist, then package them in a friendly and relatable way.

My posts normally revolve around relationship issues among teenagers and young adults, spiritual and religious matters, self-care, and identity crisis among young people. I am greatly encouraged by the fact that my content has been well-received by my followers, who engage with my posts daily and share them with their friends.

Despite the challenges I have faced, including lack of proper equipment and the unfortunate experience of my social platforms being hacked, I have succeeded in building an avenue where young people can feel heard and seen. By addressing challenges affecting various age groups and providing a safe space for candid discussions, my followers get to feel comfortable sharing their concerns, knowing they won't be judged.

My content has evolved over time. I started with simple write-ups on my WhatsApp wall, and expanded to other platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to reach a broader audience.

The feedback from my followers has been heartwarming, with many expressing their support and appreciation for the inspirational content. Some have even made inquiries about the cost of my sessions.

Through my platform, I fearlessly call out toxic behavior, and also address sticky topics such as the issue of how the modern man can coexist peacefully with an empowered woman. The content also includes lessons on financial management for young adults.

To keep my content interesting, I maintain brevity and precision, focusing on recurrent and contextual issues. I also stay abreast of emerging trends, and engage with other professionals and content creators for diverse information.

My long-term goal is to reach more people in need of an objective and compassionate ear, and to reach a global audience. I plan to engage in continuous training, and prioritise personal and professional development.

Photo credit: Pool



Diana Muthoni, 20

Student and content creator

It is during the Covid-19 pandemic that I got the inspiration to start creating content. I had more time to myself during that period to explore the type of content I wanted to share with the world. I'm passionate about mental wellness, so I wanted to create content themed on this matter. In January this year, I started my YouTube channel called My Take by Muthoni.

My goal is to let people know that they are not alone in their struggles. I also want to create a safe space where individuals can freely talk about their difficulties and get to know that it's normal to face challenges in life.

My followers have responded positively to my content, although my channel isn't as popular as those with entertainment-focused content. Nonetheless, the feedback I've received from those who have watched my videos has been encouraging. I'm hopeful that if my content reaches a wider audience, it can have an even more positive impact.

Being consistent in my work has been a challenge, particularly since I'm also a student and have to balance content creation with my studies.

I would advise upcoming content creators to always be authentic and believe in themselves. It may not be an easy process, but staying true to your vision is essential. It is OK to take breaks to recharge.

Over time, I have grown to be more confident in the topics I address and the way I present my content.

I share my stories and messages on various platforms, including my Instagram page @miss.muthonii, my TikTok @mytakebymuthoni, and my YouTube channel @My Take by Muthoni. Convincing people to listen to my content and sharing my message with the world was challenging, but as I continued, it became fulfilling and rewarding.





Photo credit: Pool

Maureen Ngari, 22

Content creator

My desire to create meaningful content on social media arose from my need to stay occupied during a transitional period in my life. I had just finished campus and was trying to find a job. Growing up, I had a strong connection to poetry, and I noticed there was a lack of female voices in the Kenyan poetry scene. I felt I could fill that gap and add my own voice.

My content is centred on topics such as love, vulnerability, and authenticity. I share my personal experiences and insights, as well as things I wish I had known when I was younger. I've been met with a positive response from my followers, who appreciate the authenticity.

One of the challenges I face in my content-creating journey is self-doubt. I often question whether I should be sharing all my thoughts and insights publicly.

If you're new in content creation, prepare for a challenging journey. It requires resilience and dedication, but it is an incredibly rewarding journey.

I've received messages from people saying my content has made them believe in love and in themselves, and has improved their relationships. Knowing I've made a difference is a truly incredible feeling.

I have begun hosting live events, which has been a truly amazing experience. Seeing people completely immersed in their emotions and connecting with each other was something I never thought possible.

The feedback I receive from my followers is mostly positive, and I rarely encounter hate on my page. I challenge the status quo by creating a space where vulnerability is seen as strength, and I encourage people to embrace their emotions fully. I make sure my content is interesting and relatable.

My long-term goal is to create a physical and virtual safe space where people can come together to express their emotions without fear of judgment. I want Hearted Stories to continue even beyond my lifetime.

I've also started mental health conversations on Instagram, collaborating with a professional psychologist to discuss different mental illnesses. I share my stories and messages on various platforms, including TikTok, Facebook, and the new Thread app.

Photo credit: Pool

Kevin Maina, 24

Content creator and podcast host

What inspired me to start creating content on social media was a deep desire to inspire others. I was once an avid reader, and I remember thinking to myself, "I need to share this knowledge with my peers." That's basically how I got started. In my posts I discuss issues to do with love, wellness, productivity, and hope. Thankfully, my followers have responded very well to my content, and the engagement has been amazing so much that I occasionally host live shows and sell merchandise.

I share my stories and messages on various platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, our community newsletter, and my podcast Beyond with Mainamind. I usually take an hour or two to write, then set up a day to record the audio and visuals of content, after which I edit and share it throughout the week.

But it hasn’t been without challenges. Dealing with impostor syndrome and the pressure to consistently outdo my previous posts are real hurdles. Moreover, what began as a hobby has now transformed into a job. However, the silver lining is that my content has helped build an intimate community, thanks to its relatability. I try to communicate people's thoughts, and each post carries a personal and emotional touch.

The advice I would give to other content creators who want to create safe spaces is to stay true to themselves. When they create something that ignites a burning sweet sensation in their belly, they'll know they have reached a point of authenticity. My posts have had a significant impact on my followers, making them feel heard and supported. Knowing they are not alone in their journeys and being affirmed on what they already know goes a long way.

Over time, my content has evolved in an interesting way, pushing me to expand my knowledge and learn various aspects of production. I actively listen to different stories and embrace new experiences to enrich my content. The profound feedback I receive from my followers, such as helping someone overcome suicidal thoughts through a post, motivates me to continue pushing boundaries.

Using my platform to challenge the status quo and discuss uncommon topics, especially for men, has had a positive effect. Many men have come to me and expressed gratitude for posts that helped them communicate their emotions better.

Some of the topics I find important to discuss on social media include mental health, our daily habits, and, perhaps most importantly, the journey to success. We need more creators to share their personal journeys.

What sets my content apart from others is me. I firmly believe that while anyone can cover the same topics, they can't do it with my unique perspective.

My long-term goal is to expand my reach. If, five years from now, my content continues to inspire someone to be better, I'll be happy. Some of the most rewarding experiences I've had with my content include a growing audience, hosting live shows, engaging in collaborations, and building a sustainable business.