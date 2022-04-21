Key self-employment tips for young beginners

As unemployment continues to be a major cause of worry among college graduates, self-employment remains a viable way of making a living. But, even with a wide range of activities to choose from, many youths find themselves unable to decide what business idea to pursue and how to go about it. Ideas can range from starting a vlog, becoming a social media influencer, starting a small business among others. One thing about entrepreneurship is that nobody will teach you how to become an entrepreneur. That is a skill you have to develop and master by yourself.

Here is how you can make a successful plunge into the world of self-employment.



Be a good boss

Being self-employed often means you become the overall leader of your business. One of the major mistakes you can make is to fail to treat yourself well in the name of making sacrifices. Be nice to yourself. Allow yourself time and space to make mistakes, and reward yourself often. Treat yourself as you would have been treated if you would have been working under a good boss.

As much as you may want to cut on costs, don’t deny yourself breaks, proper meals or interaction with friends. Doing so will only leave you burnt out and frustrated.



Set clear goals

Once you venture into self-employment, set your targets. Write down exactly what you want and where you want to be in the next few months or years. This will help you stay focused. Examine every move that you make and ensure it is in line with your goal.



Maintain self-discipline

With self-employment, one may be tempted to ignore a number of formalities including skipping work to attend to other commitments. With this kind of behavior, you may end up losing clients. Take your work seriously and maintain high levels of self-discipline.

Even if you are working from home, develop a habit of dressing appropriately, organising your workstation, and practicing good time management.



Reward yourself

The goal of employment is to earn money for self-sustenance. This also applies to self-employment.

While paying yourself may not be the first thing that comes to your mind when starting a business, using the correct reward method will motivate you to grow your business.

Pay yourself for the time and services you offer either weekly or monthly. This will encourage you to work extra harder and smarter. Also, to avoid confusion, do not mix personal and business finances.



Pick a rest day

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. Once in a while, take a break from your job and go on holiday to relax and recharge. Take at least one day off every week to prepare for the next assignments.

Breaks are also good opportunities to learn new ideas. Use the time off to interact with different people who can inspire you to make your business even more successful.