I have been invited for an interview as the last candidate, do I stand a chance?

I have been invited for an interview as the last candidate of a total of eight. My interview is at 5pm. Do I have a disadvantage knowing that interviewers will be tired at the end of the day? What can I do to enhance my chances?

Anticipating a job interview can be nerve-wracking and learning that you are the last of eight candidates to be interviewed can introduce additional anxiety. It is natural to wonder if the interviewers will be drained by the time your turn arrives. However, the timing of your interview is merely one factor among many that can influence your chances of success. Focus on what you can do to enhance your prospects, aware that securing an interview opportunity is already an achievement. Undue attention to your disadvantage will undermine your confidence.

Professional interviewers are trained to evaluate candidates fairly, regardless of the timing, aware of the responsibility and importance of giving each candidate a fair evaluation. While fatigue may be a factor, it is unlikely to significantly hinder the ability to assess your candidature.

Firstly, prepare thoroughly. Research about the organisation, the role, the company culture, recent achievements, and challenges. This will demonstrate your interest in the role. Aim to arrive early as this may help you to be composed when your interview starts. Show enthusiasm and energy when you enter the interview room. A positive attitude and a warm smile can be an asset.

Tell compelling stories that highlight your skills and experiences as this can make your responses more memorable. However, avoid rambling. Conciseness can help maintain the interviewers’ interest, especially when they are fatigued. It will also help to prepare insightful questions that help you engage meaningfully with the interviewers.

Aim to demonstrate how you would uniquely bring value to the organisation. Focus on your accomplishments and how they align with the organisation’s aspirations. Be adaptable in your responses, tailoring your answers to the interviewers' energy and engagement levels. If they seem tired, try injecting more energy into the conversation.

Bear in mind that it is not about when, but how well you present yourself during the interview that truly matters. To quote Mokokoma Mokhonoana, “A disadvantage is often a seed of an advantage.” They may have unwittingly saved the best for last.