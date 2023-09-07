How to overcome new job jitters

You finally got your first job after months, and it is not just any job, it is your dream job. The problem is, as your first day gets closer, the anxiety increases. Your heart begins to race as you wonder whether you can handle the role or if you will be fired in the first month.

This feeling of nervousness when beginning a new job is quite normal. Taking on a new job or even a promotion can trigger complex emotions. There are many new tasks to learn and your employers or co-workers' expectations may be high, so it is normal to develop anxiety. Here is how to ease these feelings.

Identify the source of the anxiety

Ask yourself whether the anxiety is coming as a result of the new responsibilities. Are you worried about job performance? Or is it about fitting in with new co-workers? To minimise anxiety about your new job, consider journaling or speaking with a friend so you can gain more insight.

Take note of your accomplishments

If you were selected for the role, it means that you have certain accomplishments and impressive skills. Write down a list of your most remarkable achievements and post it somewhere where you can see it daily and be constantly reminded of your worth. Reminding yourself of your past endeavors is very important as it reminds you of how the things we consider insignificant make such a huge difference in our lives.

Adopt a mindset of growth

Focus on becoming a lifelong learner, seeing opportunities instead of obstacles, seeking challenges to learn more and not sticking to your comfort zone. Always strive to exceed your limits. Ultimately, it is not about how good you are at something, all that matters is how good you want to be.

Understand that mistakes are part of success

Define mistakes not as failures but rather as learning experiences. Embracing failure is part of adopting a growth mindset. You can learn a lot more from your failures than from your successes since they allow you to foster analytical skills and examine what worked and what did not. From that, you can make adjustments before you make any move in future. Our minds naturally focus on the end goal whenever we think of success. Success is indeed the ultimate goal, but while attaining a particular outcome is gratifying, be careful not to look past the whole process that gets you from an initial desire to the end result.

Find a mentor within the organisation

As a young professional, working with a mentor can be valuable as they offer practical advice and guidance. Having a mentor in the early years of your career can help you learn from other people’s experiences and gain new perspectives that can shape your career.

To find one, come up with a list of people you admire and respect. Then, think about what you want to achieve long-term and what your needs are before requesting a meeting with them to explain your interest and what you hope to learn.

Don’t be afraid of seeking help

Leaders don’t try to do everything themselves. They delegate and ask for help. You are still a new hire no matter how much experience you have, so don’t be afraid to seek clarification. Think about any questions you may have, then set a time with your supervisor to discuss it. It’s better to ask for support early than to wait until you are overwhelmed by tasks.