How to be a professional when working with family

Working in a family-owned business can be quite complicated. Will you still call your mother “mum” around the business premises and should you expect different treatment from other workers? Other worries could be about your growth and development. Will your relatives give you candid feedback?

A 2014 report by FortuneGlobal 500 found that family-controlled firms made up 19 per cent of the largest companies surveyed. Another 2009 study by OnStartups shows that 48.1 per cent of entrepreneurs interviewed honed their skills in a family business.

Here’s how to effectively work with your relatives.



Work elsewhere first

Before you get signed up in a family business, it is important to gather work experience from elsewhere. That way, you will get invaluable training, improve your understanding and business judgement and basically build a stronger foundation for your career. The other benefit of working somewhere else first is that you are able to look at the family business from an outsider perspective. You will be better placed to see the gaps and therefore able to offer better ideas for the business.



Create boundaries

Do not let your personal relationship with your relatives bleed into the work to be done. The office is not the place to discuss the weekend get-together or reprimand someone about dirty dishes left in the sink at home. When you are in the office, make it clear that you are in business. However, if you have to bring family issues into the workplace, let there be a preface like, “Can we talk about our family issues for five minutes?” In the event that these boundaries are not respected by other family members, ask them privately and respectfully to be more mindful of your time at work.

Define your career path

When you are working in a family business, it is easy for you to be swallowed up in the many roles. One day you are the delivery person, the next you are the accountant and so on. It is important that you have a clear understanding of your job description and what others expect from you. This ensures that you don’t step on your colleagues’ toes and gives you an opportunity to grow as a professional.

Ask for candid reviews

It can be difficult to get genuine feedback from your relatives when you are working for them. But, this sort of evaluation is very important as it can help you to determine your next career move. If the management has an individual who is not your relative, ask for reviews from them, or from your colleagues. You can even consider having an independent coach do the evaluation.