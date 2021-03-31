Forms of sexist behaviour and how you can avoid them

By  COLLINS KARIUKI

What you need to know:

  • Making comments about someone dressing, physical appearance, body size and shape is not a way of appreciating your colleagues. It is sexism.


  • It suggests a level familiarity that they may not share with you.


  • As a rule, if that compliment is not based on someone’s competency, avoid it.

According to the Council of Europe, Europe’s leading human rights organisation, sexism is any act, gesture, visual representation, spoken or written words, practice, or behaviour based upon the idea that a person or a group of persons is inferior because of their sex, which occurs in the public or private sphere, whether online or offline.

