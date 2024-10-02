Footballer who ended up captaining national rugby team

Judith Auma Okumu, 26, is one of the country’s top female rugby players. The first-born from a family of seven ditched football for rugby in 2015. She is nicknamed Ozil after former German and Arsenal football playmaker Mesut Ozil. Judith is a scrum-half/fly-half from Impala Roans and national sevens and 15s team.



You were once a footballer, how did you transition to rugby?

I started playing football in primary school. I loved it. I used to train with Ikonzo FC during school holidays. I continued with football to high school at the advice of my football coach who told me there was a school in Nairobi that pays fees for student footballers. That is how I joined Olympic High School in Kibera where I was boarding.

While playing football, rugby coach Diana Awino came to our school to start teaching rugby. Our school team coach gave her names of some football players, including me. That was back in 2015 when I was in Form Three. Awino told us that if you impress, then you can join the national women’s team. That really motivated me to work hard.

Rugby is a contact sport where you can easily pick an injury, how did you come to like it?

To be honest, I wasn't keen on rugby. I believed it was a dangerous sport, much harder than football. In fact, while in Form Two, I swore never to play rugby. However, after some motivation from the coach, I changed my mind.



Tell us more about Diana Awino…what exactly did she tell you that piqued your interest in rugby?

She told me that I could make a good number nine in rugby because of my athletic body and because I am short. She told me that I had the potential to get to the national team if I worked hard. Her words really motivated me and made me take up the sport. She made me believe that I could represent the country someday.



How did you find your way to the national team after high school?

After Form Four, I returned upcountry because I had nowhere to stay. But coach Mary Otieno from Impala Roans called and asked me to come back to Nairobi. I attended national team trials and earned my first call up in October 2017. I was so excited to be in the national team. I owe coach Mary Otieno a lot for my rugby journey. She sent me a bus fare of Sh1,200 from Busia to come for the trials and even gave me a place to stay. She promised to pay my rent of Sh5,000 from 2016 to 2018 to enable me to continue pursuing

rugby.



How did your parents feel about you playing rugby?

When I told them I was playing rugby, they asked if I was sure I wanted to do it. My dad was so happy when I joined the national team. My mum doesn't know a lot about rugby but one day she saw a video of me and asked me how I ended up playing rugby at such a high level.

What challenges have you had to go through to get to the top in rugby?

After Form Four, before coach Mary Otieno came to my rescue, I had no place to live . Transport to attend training sessions was also a challenge and sometimes I lacked food.



You are a young mother, how do you juggle motherhood and rugby?

It is not easy but it is all about planning. I always think about my child, even when I'm on the pitch.