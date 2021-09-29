Eddie roars in ‘The Upshaws’

Photo credit: Pool

By  Magdalene Wanja

What you need to know:

"It has been a tough period.  Some comedians got a breakthrough via online influencing while others lost many precious opportunities.

"I learnt that as a creative, it is good to be diverse and to have multiple income streams to cushion you when you face unexpected challenges," says Eddie Butita. 

