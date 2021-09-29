Eddie roars in ‘The Upshaws’

By MAGDALENE WANJA

Script writer and director Eddie Butita has added another feather to his cap after Nexflix roped him in with a lucrative contract as the first Swahili comedy writer and director on the internet-based entertainment platform.

This latest achievement places the comedian on a global platform, and comes a decade after he made his debut in TV standup comedy.

Tell us about yourself...

My name is Edwin Butita. I am a comedian, creative writer, director and producer with vast experience in TV and stage performances. I also have over one million online followers on my social media handles.

Take us through your career journey

I began my comedy career in 2011 at Churchill Live, a weekly comedy show on NTV Kenya which went on a break in June 2011. In February 2012, I joined Kenya Kona Comedy, a monthly comedy show launched by Kenya Kona Group. This is where I made my first TV appearance as a stand-up comedian. In 2013, I joined Churchill Show, a revamped season of Churchill Live. In 2016, I joined The Trend, a weekly social commentary show about trending topics, as a panelist. I have performed on different stages both locally and internationally, and featured in USA comedy clubs.

What was your dream career?

I wanted to become an aeronautical engineer. Ironically I now study flights when writing aviation scripts. It is quite the same thing, haha!

Tell us about Upshaws. When was it started and who are the brains behind it?

Upshaws is a sitcom created by Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps. It is about a working class African-American family struggling to make it work and make it right. The show premiered on Netflix in May 2021 and is currently available in Swahili.

I will be the Swahili director of the show and I’m grateful for the milestone. Upshaws is the first ever Swahili comedy show on Netflix.

How did you get to Netflix?

I received a call from Hiventy Africa to write the script, and direct voice artists for The Swahili version of the sitcom. At first I did not know it was a Netflix project. I was happy and shocked at the same time when I found out. It was a dream come true for me. I’ve always wanted to be on Netflix, but I hadn’t thought it would come so soon!

What does this step mean to you and the rest of the creative industry in Kenya?

This is a major milestone and it means we are ready for big platforms. If I can localise a global story and make it recognisable, then we can also sell our stories out there to the global market. Language is not a barrier. A good story will always be a good story.



What other productions have you been involved in?

I have produced three specials so far: 24 Hours in Kariobangi, Not Fine to Be Fine, and Adapt or Die. I also host one of the biggest campus tours in Kenya dubbed “Eddie Butita Campus Tour”, created and hosted by Dubai Summer Laughs and Pwani Laughs.

My other project is called Live from Africa, an African satire show on what's happening in Africa and how Africans react to what's happening globally.

What challenges have you encountered during your journey, and how did you overcome them?

At times, there comes a feeling of stagnation, where you feel like you are not moving. Every time I get that feeling I challenge myself by doing something new. My simple rule of growth is that you always have to do something to propel yourself forward. Don’t get stopped by challenges. If you are focused, you will not give up no matter how big the challenge is.

Tell us about your experience during the Covid-19 pandemic as a creative...

It has been a tough period. Some comedians got a breakthrough via online influencing while others lost many precious opportunities. I learnt that as a creative, it is good to be diverse and to have multiple income streams to cushion you when you face unexpected challenges.

How do you ensure you remain relevant?

In all my projects, I always ensure that I challenge myself to compete globally. I always set high standards for myself.

What do you plan to do after you retire?

To travel and write books about my life experiences. For now, I just want to work hard and secure my future.