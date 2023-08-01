Does my soft-spoken voice affect my career development?

My line manager has told me that I am too soft spoken, and it might adversely affect my career. Is having a soft voice a disadvantage for my career advancement? Should I be more forceful?





In the symphony of life, some voices resonate like triumphant trumpets, while others murmur gently with words that waft delicately through the air. If you are soft-spoken, fret not, you are not alone in your velvety vocal disposition. In a world where the loud appear to dominate attention, the jury may subconsciously render a verdict of diffidence to the soft spoken, misconstruing delicacy for lack of conviction.

Picture yourself in a bustling boardroom, the air thick with ambition and ideas clashing like cymbals. Amidst the clamour, your dulcet tone, while perhaps not commanding the same attention as a booming baritone, has a magnetic allure. People lean in to catch your words. Your soft-spoken nature could leave your listeners eager to discern the gems hidden within the hush.

There are, however, challenges that the soft-spoken must confront, especially in the cutthroat arena of career progression. Workplaces often reward those who project their ideas with unyielding conviction. The soft-spoken, in their subtlety, risk getting overshadowed by their more boisterous colleagues, like a violin amidst a brass section. Yet you need not alter your nature. Embrace and wield it like a finely tuned instrument. Speak not for the sake of noise, but for the gravity of your words. Choose your moments, and when you do speak, make it count like the striking of a gong, leading the dance of conversation.