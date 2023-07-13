Do we attach too much significance to worklife?

I have been working at my organisation in various positions for the last 33 years. I am 56. As I approach retirement, I keep wondering what will replace my work as it has been a big part of my life. Is work overrated?

The significance of work and its place in our lives has continued to be a fascinating issue. As you approach the twilight of your current professional journey, your musings on the potential void left by retirement and the meaning of work are relevant. Work exerts a profound influence upon our lives.

It can provide purpose, structure, and a means of livelihood for individuals, while simultaneously shaping societies and economies. Throughout your tenure, work has likely woven itself intricately into the fabric of your identity, shaping your routines, relationships, and self-perception.

The significance of work intersects with broader philosophical inquiries regarding the nature of human existence and the pursuit of a meaningful life. It transcends a simple binary categorisation of being either overrated or undervalued and instead necessitates nuanced examination. Work holds intrinsic value as it offers opportunities for personal growth, self-actualisation, and the expression of individual talents.

Engaging in meaningful work can imbue one's life with a sense of purpose and accomplishment, fostering self-esteem and satisfaction. While the intrinsic value of work cannot be denied, one needs to avoid placing it on a pedestal as the sole source of meaning and fulfilment in life. The transient nature of professional engagements indicates that work is merely a facet of the human experience, not its entirety. The pursuit of a fulfilling life encompasses a broader spectrum of dimensions such as relationships, personal interests, creativity, leisure, and spirituality, the focus on which tends to increase in retirement.