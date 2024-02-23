Live updates: Final journey of marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum

Dating while broke: Can love thrive when there is no money?

By  Thomas Bosire

What you need to know:

  • Studies done in the West show that for millennial couples in particular, money is the biggest source of arguments. 


  • Money is a huge topic for young couples, especially in a country where it feels like everything is more expensive.

