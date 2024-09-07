From radio waves to activism: Ruth Mueni's inspiring journey

From her beginnings as a radio presenter in Nakuru to becoming a champion for young people across Africa, Ruth Mueni's journey is one of dedication and impact.

Mueni, 34, first made a name for herself as a presenter on Hero Radio, a community station, where her engaging style and strong voice resonated with listeners. It was through her work in radio that she developed an understanding of the challenges faced by young people, setting the stage for her later efforts in social activism.

“During my days as a radio girl, my agenda was always empowering the youth and enabling them to get out of poverty, which gets them into vulnerable situations, especially the girls,” says Mueni.

Since 2018, Mueni has served as a youth champion in government. Her role includes managing key events, overseeing protocol and branding.

She recognised that while her platform on radio was influential, there was a greater opportunity to make a tangible difference in the lives of young people.

One of Mueni's most significant contributions is through her organisation, 'Hopes, Dreams and Dignity', which focuses on providing sanitary towels to girls who would otherwise go without.

This initiative opens up conversations about self-esteem, health and personal potential. But the work does not stop at the distribution of sanitary towels; she also organises workshops and talks to help young girls recognise and harness their unique strengths.

“After doing a lot of research on the challenges young women go through, I know how to approach most of their common problems," says Mueni.

Her commitment to youth empowerment was recently on display at the International Youth Day 2024 in Mombasa.

The event, which brought together young leaders and activists from across Africa, served as a testament to her influence.

Her bold approach to bringing important conversations to the forefront has earned her respect and admiration from peers and mentors alike.

In 2022, Mueni received a Head of State Commendation from former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Also in 2022, Mueni was recognised in Top 40 under 40 Africa, a recognition that celebrates her contribution to youth empowerment initiatives and the creation of jobs for other young people.

In 2024, she was recognised as one of the most influential women in Kenya in the youth category.

She says her aspirations are clear: she wants to become a Youth Envoy, representing the voices of young people on global platforms. “I know this doesn’t come easily, but with determination, I’ll get there,” she adds.

Her vision is to ensure that the concerns and ideas of young people are not only heard but also acted upon.

“It is important for the youth to be involved in governance and advocacy, highlighting the significant impact of their efforts in demanding better governance, addressing climate change, and navigating the digital era,” she adds.

Mueni’s call for peaceful and impactful conversations is crucial. She urges young people to seek lasting solutions through dialogue rather than destructive action.

“One of my continuous calls is for the leaders to be citizen-centric and to serve with the understanding that their positions are appointed by a higher power," she adds.

While she acknowledges the increase in the number of young people taking up political and government positions, she says that more needs to be done.

“We have seen a notable rise in young individuals assuming roles as cabinet ministers and members of parliament. This shift is a testament to the growing recognition of the capabilities and potential of the younger generation,” she says.

However, she stresses that for true equity and inclusion, there needs to be greater representation of young people with disabilities and women from marginalised communities.