Breaking beats: Young DJs redefining the game through technology

In the realm of music, the turntable has long been the canvas upon which DJs paint their sonic tapestries. DeeJaying has been a cultural force, shaping not only the sounds we dance to but also the stories they tell. In this dynamic landscape, a new generation of DJs is emerging, armed with a passion for music and a determination to rewrite the narratives surrounding their craft.

Young DJs today are transforming DeeJaying by going beyond traditional techniques to amplify marginalised voices and challenge industry norms. They curate diverse experiences that reflect societal complexities, pushing technological boundaries and championing underrepresented communities. This innovation is reshaping the future.

Michael Karani Mungai Aka Leo the deejay, was once a taxi driver. Now he DJs at NRG Radio. Photo credit: Pool

Michael Karani Mungai aka Leo the Deejay, 31

As the eldest child in his family, Leo had to contend with huge expectations from his parents. His father wanted him to become a priest while his mother wanted a white-collar job for him.

After studying information technology at Egerton University, he secured a job as a taxi driver, during which he caught the attention of a club owner who regularly booked him to transport his club's DJ every weekend.

“The DJ invited me to one of his shows, and after witnessing his ability to energise the crowd, a new passion was born within me."

Leo is now a DJ at NRG Radio and also performs as at The Tunnel club on Mombasa Road every Sunday.

“DJ Skupz mentored me, then he gave me a chance to perform a reggae set at a concert attended by over 500 people. The energetic response and positive feedback affirmed my growing confidence and pride in my DJ skills,” he says, adding that The Beat Nation DJs have been his greatest influence.

Leo observes that young DJs are actively challenging traditional norms in the industry. Beyond mastering skills and curating playlists, there's a notable emergence of new trends, innovative marketing strategies, and diverse performance setups.

“New trends and techniques are emerging in the DJ community like the introduction of DJ/MC collaborations, new dance moves, and also live streams,” he says.

He notes equipment like the DDJ-S9 have revolutionised the game by enabling an instant transformation of songs into instrumentals or acapella music, and simplifying the use of effects and shortcuts.

“To create a mix, start by finding inspiration from something or a specific target audience. Download and edit music as needed, incorporating effects and samples. Organise your tracks into a folder, known as a crate, within the DJ software. Sample the music for BPMs, and you're set to record or perform.”

Leo prefers clean, engaging content for radio and energetic tracks for clubs. He values high-quality audio-visual productions that entertain and inspire while maintaining content integrity without vulgar language.

“Improvisation is vital in my performances to ensure I cater to diverse audience preferences. Creativity and adaptability play a crucial role in maintaining interest and enjoyment throughout.”

He notes that although securing bookings and receiving fair compensation for gigs can be challenging, his passion drives him, and his uniqueness sets him apart.

He admits that young DJs are reshaping music culture through innovative remixing and dynamic performances. Their influence extends beyond music, fostering communities, and promoting unity and love through their platforms.

"Technology has fundamentally transformed our approach to DeeJaying. With the right tools and creativity, the possibilities are endless. I consider myself a sonic adventurer, always pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved.

“Success in DeeJaying requires dedication, perseverance, and patience. Embrace the journey, push your limits, and trust the process to make your mark in the industry."

Magati Faith Aka Deejay Zu, studied Entomology and Parasitology but is now a DJ. Photo credit: Pool

Magati Faith Aka Deejay Zu, 27

Faith graduated in 2018 from the University of Eldoret with a degree in Entomology and Parasitology.

Her passion for music began early, leading her to study it formally. It was by meeting different DJs during university events that she decided to pursue DJing.

She recalls her first-ever performance at a school event when she received overwhelming support and love from the students.

“Young DJs are mastering traditional DJ skills and utilising social media to showcase their talents, attract corporate attention and expand their roles to include dancing, MCing and music performances. This evolution is creating more opportunities in the industry.”

Faith is a DJ at Paris Lounge in Mirema every Monday and at Burudani Address every Wednesday.

“DJs Gordo and Warship have been pivotal mentors for me. They have taught me essential skills like pitching, branding, and public presentation. Their ongoing support and guidance have profoundly shaped my career.”

She maintains an active online presence, sharing mixes and engaging followers to enhance her career. Integrating new technologies and networking ensures she stays innovative in her field.

She says that improvisation allows her to take creative risks, showcasing her skills and knowledge in music and she is fortunate to have strong support from friends and family.

“Young DJs struggle with securing gigs despite having active social media presence, as promoters prefer established DJs. High equipment costs also hinder entry for new DJs. Female DJs are often discriminated and are seldom recognised for their skills and creativity.”

Faith recognises AI's growing role in DeeJaying, enhancing track transitions and crowd analysis. Yet, she underscores the irreplaceable value of DJs' creativity. Virtual reality also promises immersive experiences, allowing DJs to customise interactions in virtual settings.

She aims to lead the evolution of this art form by embracing new technologies, integrating live elements, and crafting original mixes.

“My dream is to elevate Kenyan talent onto the global stage, blending local hits with international tracks to create a distinctly Kenyan sound that resonates worldwide.”

David Kamotho aka Dj Dayvixs the avatar studied electrical and electronics engineering at Rift Valley Technical Training Institute. Photo credit: Pool

David Kamotho aka Dj Dayvixs the avatar, 28

Hailing from Nyandarua County, DJ Dayvixs currently works at Tamasha Eldoret four days a week, with additional gigs across Kenya.

Despite studying electrical and electronics engineering at Rift Valley Technical Training Institute, he chose to pursue his passion.

David’s journey into DeeJaying traces back to his high school days, where his passion for music was evident as he served as the entertainment prefect. Music has always been a fundamental part of his life, influencing his decision to enroll in a DeeJaying short course while in college.

“I have been avidly listening to various DJs to learn from their techniques, with DJ Bash and DJ Kaytrixx particularly influencing my approach. Observing how they arrange their sets and interact with crowds at events has been invaluable to my development.”

David’s inaugural performance took place at a Fresher's night event in college. It marked his debut playing for a sizable audience, albeit briefly. He overcame stage fright and performed for about 30 minutes before passing the reins to the next DJ.

“When creating a mix, I meticulously plan depending on the genre, length, and target audience, then I compile a playlist and craft the mix on decks. After recording, saving, rendering, and editing for seamless transitions, I finalise and share it online.”

He prioritises trending songs, focusing on their message and beat, particularly the danceability and overall appeal. Improvisation during sets allows him to surprise the audience, making his performance unique and authentic.

“Young DJs face challenges including reluctance from promoters to book them due to their lesser-known status, resulting in lower pay and limited opportunities for gigs and exposure. These hurdles hinder their ability to showcase skills and establish themselves in the competitive DJ industry.”

For David, patience, uniqueness and hard work are essential for aspiring DJs.

“DJ-artist collaborations can elevate Kenya's music industry. I aspire to retire with global performances and international collaborations to my name. Crowd reading and microphone engagement are vital skills for creating memorable live sets. Collaboration among DJs fosters community support, sharing gigs and resources, while young DJs bring innovative mixing techniques and diverse musical perspectives to the scene.”

“DJing is a viable career path that pays bills, and is increasingly recognised and embraced by society.”

Nelson Inguatia Aka DJ Prince, is a self-taught DJ. Photo credit: Pool

Nelson Inguatia Aka DJ Prince, 33

Growing up in the bustling town of Kakamega, Nelson gained early exposure to the entertainment industry and learnt how to Dj by himself.

DJ Pinye, a renowned DJ and music producer in Kenya, has been his inspiration. Nelson's first major gig was playing at the Kenya vs Uganda night in Kampala in 2011, which marked the start of his journey as a DJ.

Currently, he is the resident DJ at Club Signature in Kakamega, where he performs several times a week. In March 2024, he founded The Play Entertainment, an agency specialising in event curation and entertainment.

“Music has been integral in my life. Influenced by DJ Pinye's versatility and staying relevant, I also admire international DJs David Guetta and Black Coffee for their innovative styles and genre-blending.”

He notes that young DJs are transforming DeeJaying with innovative use of technology and creative approaches, blending genres, employing digital tools, and enhancing audience interaction.

“They've embraced live streaming, virtual sets, and integrated live instruments, responding to evolving audience preferences. Moreover, AI and machine learning are increasingly used to create unique and compelling mixes.

“I stay abreast of cutting-edge DJ software to manage and craft detailed mixes. Preparing a set involves selecting tracks that match the event's atmosphere, organising them by BPM and key, and adapting in real-time to the audience's response to create dynamic and engaging performances.

“The competitive DJ industry demands adaptability to emerging trends while preserving individuality. Building a robust network and securing gigs requires persistent effort. DeeJaying will soon integrate live elements with technology, and will be reshaped by virtual and augmented reality for enhanced audience interaction.

“I aspire to leave a lasting legacy as a DJ who brought joy and unforgettable experiences, inspired future creativity and pushed musical boundaries.”

Nelson prioritises crowd feedback, adjusting his sets to maintain energy and engagement. His innovative approach blends genres and techniques, shaping future musical trends and challenging traditional boundaries.

“Aspiring DJs should focus on authenticity, continuous learning, and networking. Consistent practice, feedback, and taking risks are essential for growth while maintaining a passion for the craft.”

Millicent Nyawira Aka Miley the DJ, has found profound fulfilment in music and is dedicated to making a significant impact through her craft. Photo credit: Pool

Millicent Nyawira King’ori aka Miley the DJ, 25

Milie hold a Diploma in business management from NIBS college in Nairobi.

"Music has always been my source of solace. Creating an impact through music brings me deep fulfilment. DJ Double O taught me the foundational skills of DeeJaying, DJ Kym Nickdee inspired me with diversity and branding, while DJ Grauchi emphasised the importance of hard work, patience, and consistency in achieving success."

Currently, Miley is a DJ at Burudani Address, where she performs five times a week.

Her first DJ performance, she says, was nerve-wracking, but her confidence saw her create an enjoyable set. Positive audience feedback affirmed her passion for DeeJaying, reinforcing a commitment to pursue it long-term.

Miley strives to stay ahead by embracing evolving technologies in music selection and set creation. Originality is key in her mixes, aiming to introduce unique tracks that captivate and leave a lasting impression on listeners.

“Establishing my brand has been challenging. Few support newcomers. However, I persevere and stay true to myself despite the male-dominated industry. Connecting with fans fuels my passion and reminds me why I pursue this career.”

She emphasises the importance of crowd feedback in gauging audience response to her sets, and adjusting the vibe based on their engagement through dancing or singing along. Collaborating with DJs and artists has broadened her audience and deepened her understanding of music's impact on her craft.

Young DJs are diversifying music culture by introducing new songs and artists. They promote cross-cultural understanding through mixed musical styles, thereby fostering inclusivity.

DJs also address social issues through their song choices and productions.

“I aim to inspire upcoming DJs, especially women. I want to create platforms for upcoming DJs to share their art and build their brands effectively."

She advises upcoming DJs to focus on authenticity and uniqueness.