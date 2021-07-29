Ask HR: Is it possible to motivate those working in places like the morgue?

I am wondering how people who work in morgues can be motivated in their careers. Such jobs are certainly necessary, but I have never heard of any interventions to encourage those holding such roles to be diligent. Is it possible to be motivated to do one’s job even in such environments? From where do such individuals get the drive to work?

Every job that is worth doing does have value. If such a job remains undone, it eventually becomes apparent that it plays an important role. This includes the kind of jobs that you have cited. The awareness that the job one does has value should be central to the motivation of its holder. While society may ascribe more glamour to some jobs than it does others, this alone cannot be the means to motivation.

Different people have different sources of motivation. Some people find motivation in the knowledge that what they do makes a positive difference in other people’s lives. Some consider the reward they receive for their contribution most central to their motivation, others by the recognition they receive from those around them besides the considerations of how conducive a work environment is, the culture and reputation of the employer. It is worth noting, however, that motivation is mostly internally driven. It cannot sustainably be driven by external circumstances.

It is possible for morgue workers to be aware of the importance of their roles, to know that they contribute to dignified send offs, to have an enabling environment and supportive colleagues. Yes, such an environment might bring grimness to some people or consuming thoughts of mortality to others yet there are those who get accustomed to such roles and even thrive. It is useful to note that not all environments are suited for all people.

Some people not only work in sombre environments but in dangerous situations where a small mistake could cost lives. Think about those who work with radioactive materials, the production of explosives or those at the frontlines of war. Motivation is not so much about the objects of a trade but the value attributable to one’s role and the reward thereof. The factors that affect motivation are not exclusive to some environments.