Ask HR: Is it possible to motivate those working in places like the morgue?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  FRED GITUKU

What you need to know:

  • It is possible for morgue workers to be aware of the importance of their roles, to know that they contribute to dignified send offs, to have an enabling environment and supportive colleagues.


  • Yes, such an environment might bring grimness to some people or consuming thoughts of mortality to others yet there are those who get accustomed to such roles and even thrive. 

I am wondering how people who work in morgues can be motivated in their careers. Such jobs are certainly necessary, but I have never heard of any interventions to encourage those holding such roles to be diligent. Is it possible to be motivated to do one’s job even in such environments? From where do such individuals get the drive to work?

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.