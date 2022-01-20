Ask HR: Can I lose my job over accusations made by my ex?

I recently left my mentally unstable ex. He has a history of making up wild scenarios for his benefit. He has mentioned before that he will publicly humiliate me if I ever leave him. My question is, should I tell my boss and HR that he may reach out with crazy accusations against me or should I keep quiet and deal with it when it comes up? How best do I deal with this and can I lose my job because of accusations made by my ex-partner?

Ill mental health can affect anyone and unfortunately, there is stigma associated with the illness. It would be helpful to seek assistance for your ex- partner by talking to one of his close family members. It is possible that you are the only one who knows about this condition due to your close association. He seems to have an inferiority complex, hence the threats. You should also examine yourself and explore whether you might have behaved in a manner to make him insecure in the relationship. Nevertheless, it is commendable that you walked away from a toxic relationship. Most people don’t have the courage to do so yet this can sometimes mean the difference between life and death.

An employment contract is explicitly between an employee and employer. However, your behavior even out of the workplace can have an impact on the way the public perceives your employer’s brand, and bring it to disrepute. Therefore, you should be careful so that he does not provoke you to cause an embarrassing scene. Consider discussing the challenges you are facing with a trusted friend or relative of your ex- partner who can arbitrate and assist you end the relationship amicably.