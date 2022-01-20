Ask HR: Can I lose my job over accusations made by my ex?

Photo credit: Pool

By  JANE MUIRURI

What you need to know:

  • An employment contract is explicitly between an employee and employer.


  • However, your behavior even out of the workplace can have an impact on the way the public perceives your employer’s brand, and bring it to disrepute.



  • Therefore, you should be careful so that he does not provoke you to cause an embarrassing scene.

I recently left my mentally unstable ex. He has a history of making up wild scenarios for his benefit. He has mentioned before that he will publicly humiliate me if I ever leave him. My question is, should I tell my boss and HR that he may reach out with crazy accusations against me or should I keep quiet and deal with it when it comes up? How best do I deal with this and can I lose my job because of accusations made by my ex-partner?

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.