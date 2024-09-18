A thriving clothing enterprise that started as a mere blog

What started as passion for fashion blogging has turned into a thriving enterprise for Angela Kariuki, 38. The holder of a Bachelor’s degree in commerce from Kenyatta University and a CPA finalist, established Angie’s Closet in 2016. the enterprise deals in clothing sourced from Turkey and is located at Argwings Arcade in Kilimani, Nairobi.





What inspired you to establish this venture?

I started Angie’s Closet during a challenging period in my life. I was going through separation and eventually divorce. That dark time became my inspiration to do something positive. To avoid sinking into depression, I focused on wearing good looking clothes to distract myself from the challenges I was facing, and thus Angie’s Closet was born.

I believe that a good image can elevate confidence and self-esteem. Through Angie’s Closet, I passionately share the art of dressing, helping my clients feel empowered and confident in their appearance.



Are you doing it fulltime or you engage in other activities?

I run the business full-time. Additionally, through my financial consulting firm – Angie On Bonds – I educate and advise clients on treasury bond investments, leveraging my seven years of experience as a treasury bonds trader in an investment bank.

Outside my professional endeavours, I am a devoted single mother to my daughters. Motherhood is a full-time job in itself. I also enjoy exploring new places and cultures as an avid traveller.



How much capital did you pump into the business?

I started Angie’s Closet purely as a hobby. It began with me purchasing an extra item for every outfit I bought for myself and selling these to friends in the office. To expand my reach, I started posting daily outfit photos on social media, and gradually built an audience that soon became loyal clients.

My initial investment was just a suitcase worth of clothes, which I slowly grew over time through reinvestment and referrals from clients.



What kind of clothes do you sell and where do you source them from?

I offer a curated selection that reflects my personal style: Simple, timeless, and elegant. I believe in selling from my own closet, providing clients with pieces that I wear myself, clothes that are neither too formal nor too casual – just right for everyday elegance.

I focus on classic pieces rather than chasing fleeting trends to ensure that my clients invest in an enduring style. Most of my items are sourced from Turkey. Clothes from that country are known for their quality craftsmanship and timeless designs.



Who are your clients?

I target the woman I was when I started the business, and the woman I am now. My business is more than just a venture – it’s the story of my personal transformation as a woman. It is a journey I gladly share with others, particularly women, by elevating their image and self-confidence.

As women, we navigate various phases of life, each bringing its own challenges. From my own experience, I’ve learnt that looking good on the outside can profoundly impact how we feel on the inside, setting us up for success in all aspects of life. It brings me immense joy to see my clients making significant strides and ‘big boss moves’ while dressed by Angie’s Closet. It’s the real fulfillment and purpose behind everything I do.



How would you rate yourself as an entrepreneur so far?

Running a business is akin to raising a child. Most of the time you’re uncertain if you’re doing things right, but you pour your heart and effort into it, letting the business guide you with its needs. It’s about observing, listening, and continuously adjusting as it grows.

Just like with parenting, it is essential to have fun and stay focused on your goals. With my incredible team, we aim to always stay on course, supporting each other through challenges and celebrating all our successes.



What are some of the challenges you have experienced in this venture?

I’ve grown my business mainly through social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, and now I’ve expanded onto my website. Keeping up and staying afloat in today’s rapidly changing digital space is a constant challenge. The business landscape evolves swiftly, demanding continuous adaptation to stay relevant and competitive.

Similarly, the economic environment resembles a tapestry of dynamic and shifting parts, posing complexities for business operations. Navigating these challenges often involves managing numerous moving parts and occasionally facing legal hurdles and bureaucracy.

Despite these challenges, I remain committed to adapting and innovating, supported by my team’s resilience and dedication to our goals.



What are some of the strategies you use to remain afloat in the competitive industry?

Having a solid team has been instrumental in sustaining my business over the years. In this cut throat industry, diverse perspectives are crucial, and my team brings invaluable insights that complement my own. Together, we invest our collective effort into the business as if our lives depended on it – because, in a way, they do.

The competition is fierce, and maintaining our edge requires unwavering commitment and collaboration. Each member’s dedication and expertise contributes to our resilience and success in navigating challenges and seizing opportunities. I currently have three employees.



What is your advice to anyone intending to start such a business?

Establishing a solid goal for your business is crucial for its longevity. A clear and focused goal provides direction, purpose, and a roadmap for growth. It ensures that you stay resilient through challenges and adaptable to changes in the market. By aligning your efforts with a well-defined goal, you increase your chances of sustainable success and longevity in business.



What are your plans for the future?

I intend to broaden my clientele across the country. It brings me immense joy to witness women succeeding from every corner of our nation, and I am committed to contributing to their success by enhancing their image.