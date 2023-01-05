Where most New Year resolutions go to die

Coming to the end of the year is such a momentous event for the world. But even individually, it is of greater value.

Many take it as a moment to look back on what they achieved in that year and prepare for the next year.

Hence, the term 'resolution' comes up during this transition into the New Year. It means making ‘a definite decision to do or not to do something’ according to the Oxford dictionary.

The start of the clock from the midnight of December 31 to January 1 gives us a sense of renewal that prompts many to make promises to start something new, or improve on a certain aspect of our life.

However, it sadly doesn't come with the motivation required to achieve those goals. Various studies show that, on average, more than 60 percent of people abandon their New Year resolutions by the end of January. So, what causes this problem?

A large-scale experiment on New Year resolutions done by a group of researchers, led by Martin Oscarsson, found that participants with approach-oriented goals were significantly more successful than those with avoidance-oriented goals.

Approach-oriented goals are goals in which individuals are positively motivated to look good and receive favourable judgement from others, whereas avoidance-oriented goals are goals in which individuals can be negatively motivated to try to avoid failure and to avoid looking incompetent.

After a one-year follow-up, 55 percent of the respondents considered themselves successful in sustaining their resolutions.

Nairobi-based psychologist and counsellor Nelson Aseri says that New Year resolutions are important, because they help an individual plan their time and execute their goals to grow their personal credibility and productivity, which gives one self-fulfillment.

However, people often aim to achieve impossible goals in the span of one year even though there are very important parts of their lives that need to be worked on. Here are ten simple but important new year’s resolutions that can be achieved, sustained throughout the year and improve your life:

1. Time management

‘African timing’ should be left behind in 2022, along with the stereotypical idea that Africans cannot keep time. Keeping time shows that you respect the people you are meeting with since they have to attend to other matters rather than wait for you for two to three hours. It is not okay to be 15 minutes late. It is not okay to lie that you are around the corner and yet you have not left the house.

Being late has a negative effect on how you are viewed as a person as most people will be offended by your lack of respect.

Studies show that people who wear wrist watches are more punctual than those who do not. Buy yourself a watch (even for Sh300, as long as it works) and set it 15 minutes ahead to help you arrive earlier to meetings or even the office. You do not need to be labelled a late comer in 2023.

Time management also happens to be the key to achieving almost all new year's resolutions. It can also be your only new year’s resolution as time is the most valuable thing a man can spend, as the Greek philosopher Theophrastus once said.

2. Sticking to a budget

The latest forecast from the International Monetary Fund shows that we may be diving head first into a global recession in 2023.

According to the Financial Review, the institution warned in October that more than a third of the world economy will contract and there is a 25 per cent chance of global GDP growing by less than 2 per cent in 2023, which it defines as a global recession.

As financially strenuous as 2022 has been, there is no telling how high prices will skyrocket or what to expect. All we can do is plan well and stick to a budget to sail through the tough times ahead.

‘Njaanuary’, as the first month of the year is commonly referred to, can be a trial period for those who have not practised the art of cutting down costs and living within their means. Learn to understand what is a necessity and what is not.

3. Having more meaningful relationships

The pandemic showed us how easy it is to lose loved ones in less than a month, but this should not be the motivation to learn to interact well with others.

Family and friends stand on the top of the list of those who you should work on intentionally spending time with as well as getting to know them - deeply. 2022 was also a sad year for families who lost loved ones to suicide, which has increased in the country throughout the year.

As this is a mental health issue, most families who would talk about the deceased would say that they thought they were alright or their silent nature was something they were used to.

“Having strong and positive relationships with others can be protective and prevent against suicidal thoughts and behaviours. Connectedness between individuals can lead to increased frequency of social contact, lower levels of social isolation or loneliness, and an increased number of positive relationships,” said psychologist Aseri.

He emphasised that positive attachments between individuals, their families and organisations in the community are important and can increase one's feelings of belonging, strengthen one’s sense of identity and personal worth, and provide access to larger sources of support, ultimately playing a key role in suicide prevention.

Social connectedness is also associated with lower blood pressure rates, better immune responses, and lower levels of stress hormones – all of which contribute to the prevention of chronic diseases. Social isolation, conversely, is considered a risk factor for multiple chronic diseases including obesity, high blood pressure, cancer, and diabetes.

4. Don't hit snooze

Wake up. Do not look at your phone first thing in the morning. Instead of using your phone as an alarm, buy an actual alarm clock and keep your phone away from your bed.

Ilene Rosen, a professor of medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania who studies sleep disorders and sleep deprivation, says that once sleep is interrupted, you do not immediately return to the same stage. Those extra ten minutes you convinced yourself to take post-alarm are not very restful.

“You’re short-changing yourself,” she says.

Psychologist Aseri quotes a popular book called The speed of trust: The one thing that changes everything by renowned author Stephen Covey that states that snoozing an alarm reflects a big deal about self-trust.

“Failure to achieve a goal you set for yourself as an individual shows a great mistrust in yourself. Not hitting snooze will help one increase self-trust by obeying the intended purposes of the set alarm which grows into behaviour, self-fulfillment and mental wellness,” says Aseri.

People often aim to achieve impossible goals in the span of one year. Photo credit: Shutterstock

5. Healthier sleep routine

If waking up is often a big problem, then it may be advisable to increase how many hours you sleep by going to bed earlier than you do. Setting a strict wake up time means that it must be followed with a stricter bedtime.

Having a healthier sleep routine also involves how you get ready for bed. Doctors advise eating dinner or any meal at least three hours before bed to have uninterrupted rest.

As our devices have also become an important part of our lives, practise detachment by stopping usage 90 minutes before bed and opt to maybe read a book or listen to an audiobook, podcast or soothing music.

This is because the light produced by TV, laptops and phones, called blue light, messes with your body's ability to prepare for sleep because it blocks a hormone called melatonin that makes you sleepy. This makes you take longer to fall asleep faster than you should.

6. Reduce the alcohol

Apart from saving costs, reducing the amount of alcohol you drink has so many benefits on your health. However, it may be one of the toughest resolutions to stick to.

While some people aim to quit alcohol immediately, reducing intake has a more successful rate; starting small then progressing to completely stop indulging.

“Alcohol, especially heavy drinking, interferes with brain chemicals. Alcohol is a depressant that can disrupt the balance of chemicals and processes of the brain which affects our thoughts, feelings and actions. This is why alcohol is highly linked to suicide, self-harm and psychosis. For one to have a healthy balance of chemicals and processes that will cause an individual to achieve fulfilment of their goals and objectives, they should reduce or stop the intake of alcohol,” advises Aseri.

7. Make annual health screenings a priority

Health checkups can help detect illnesses, such as cancer, in early stages that are easier to treat than when found in unmanageable stages.

Many public hospitals in Kenya offer free testing for illnesses such as breast, cervical and prostate cancer in specific months of the year.

Having better understanding of your blood type and family health history can save your life in critical times where that information is important. As much as checkups tell you how your body is doing, make a point to listen to what it is telling you.

8. Go for therapy and exercise

“Therapy should be on everyone’s new year resolutions because you need healthy functioning of your mind, emotions and body.

This can only be achieved by mental wellness preparedness, which one can get through therapy that ensures one goes through their set goals successfully.

On the other hand, exercise is good for one's health and increases productivity, apart from keeping the body in shape, which helps in hormonal balance to maintain and sustain your mental wellness,” says Psychologist Aseri.

The two work hand in hand. He says that therapy helps an individual develop their self awareness and mental wellness, while exercise helps one keep a fit body and stay in the right shape physically to function properly.

When the body functions properly and your mental wellness is positive, both lead to positive mental health and wellbeing.

9. Try something new each month

New adventures open our minds to new opportunities and expand our thoughts. It does not have to be as scary as facing your fear of heights, but maybe something you would rarely do such as camping or walking through a nature trail.

“New experiences require new thinking patterns that help in brain development which activates our dopamine (the feel good chemical) making us feel rewarded. Fear always hinders this. In order to make sure you go through with it, start small, make a plan and prioritise fun. Have a good time. You might actually end up enjoying it,” says psychologist Aseri.

10. Support more local talent

Just as other countries do, Kenyans should support their own talent by consuming Kenyan-made music and films. A lot of growth can be seen in the Kenyan film and music industry throughout 2022. Netflix launched its first Kenyan series, “Country Queen”.

Kenya’s theatre scene has been buzzing with many shows being sold out in 2022, which is a good sign that more Kenyans are interested in consuming local content.