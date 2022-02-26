WAMA Mia the musical

WAMA Mia

A scene from Wama Mia.

Photo credit: John Fox | Nation Media Group

By  John Fox

What you need to know:

  • Fortunately, WAMA has a big and rambling house, with its indoor dining, art gallery and boardroom.
  • WAMA does its best to find job placements for the trainees in hospitality and other businesses or organisations.

‘All you need now is a power cut,’ I told Adam.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.