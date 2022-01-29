Exploring Ruma National Park

Buffalos at Ruma National Park.

Buffalos take mud bath at Ruma National Park.

Photo credit: John Fox

By  John Fox

It was our last full day on Rusinga Island, and we had decided to make our first-ever visit to the Ruma National Park. It was also a day we were reminded that the shortest route to somewhere need not be the quickest – or the easiest.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.