‘The way to my heart is through food and money’ Teen Replublik host, Azeezah Wanjiru Hashim

Call me a city girl. I grew up in Calif (California estate) Nairobi at a time when Calif records ruled the Kenyan music scene.





I remember being given a serious beating by my parents when I returned home having sneaked out to watch Nonini shoot a music video.





My nickname ‘Media Messiah’ isn’t blasphemous at all. It’s all about perspective, it has no religious connotation. It represents a saviour. Let’s just say I came to rescue the media industry which I think I am doing haha.





For the longest time, I never wanted to speak because I felt like I sounded like a man because of my deep baritone voice. I actually missed out on a lot of job opportunities because of wanting to sound more like a lady.





Probably that explains why I worked as an email marketing agent at a certain travel and tours company earning Sh10,000 a month.





I have done voice-overs for corporates like Coca-Cola, Nairobi County Government, and Equity bank just to mention a few.





I have lost more times than I have won. Nairobi has really shown me bad things! But my biggest flex has been getting on radio and TV and things just started opening up for me.





The Radio and TV space has its highs and lows especially unnecessary toxic competition between women. I wish we’d support each other more instead of tearing each other down.





Last year was my lowest moment. I went through cyberbullying that led me to lose myself and eventually fall into depression.









My voice probably could be one of the reasons but hey most guys fear hitting on me because they tend to feel like my aura is quite intimidating. But I’m such a baby girl deep down.





Fame has cost me a lot of friendships and at times pickles with family because of what blogs sometimes put out.





I have learnt to say no to gigs that really don’t align with my brand. I’ve learnt that familiarity breeds contempt so I don’t have to be everywhere all in the name of being ‘booked and busy’. You know what I mean.

The stupidest dare I ever agreed to was to call up my ex-boyfriend on national radio. Man, what was I thinking!





I make the meanest pilau Walai. I should invite you for real! You’ll never eat pilau anywhere else.





The way to my heart is through food and money. Habibi, buy me food or send me money and we’re good haha.





Where do I prefer to go on a first date? Well, I’m more of an adrenaline junkie so anything that involves hiking, bungee jumping, zip-lining. I want to see how you react under pressure





I wish I enjoyed my childhood more. Adulthood is a scam for real. There's nothing sexy about paying bills, taxes and tokens.