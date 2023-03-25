Tiktok sensation Cindy Kipsang: Fame has enriched my life

I love making content on TikTok, it's my main platform where I have a large fan base. However, I am now branching out to all the other social media platforms.

I just got back from Johannesburg, South Africa where I was on an Amapiano Tour organised with Spotify. I and other creatives from all over Africa got to learn about the origin of the current famous sound in Africa.

Content creation is paying. As I said earlier, I just jetted from South Africa. It's become a common occurrence to do this brand trips as a content creator exploring the world while getting paid.

Call me a town girl, I am cool with that. I love the city, the city loves me. I grew up in Nairobi and my hood is Lang’ata. But I am originally from Eldoret, the City of Champions.

People think I am cheeky but I guess it depends on the day. Sometimes I’m cheeky, sometimes I go into work mode and have this serious face. Today you found me in a playful mood.

One misconception about me that I get many times is that I am snobbish. Guys just get scared of talking to me and then when they do, they realise how easy I am. I guess I have this bitc* face.

Fame has changed so much in my life; I can now afford to do things now from a financial perspective. I also get to meet people I always looked up to and travel.

Most people don't know that I am still a University student but in my last year studying business and Information Technology.

Many times, I have trended for the wrong reasons because of lies. I have many incidents of those. Many times, stories are always taken out of context especially on dating. Whenever I am seen with someone, the story becomes that I am seeing them.

That's why I have taken my dating life off the public but anyway for now I am single and should I find someone, the public will not know about it.

What people don’t know is that I am a homebody. I love chilling at home.

If you are asking me on a date, you should already know what I like.

One thing that never runs out in my house is crisps.