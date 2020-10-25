Subukia Wonderful Movers rocking Nakuru music scene

To many secular local music lovers, just the mention of Subukia invokes memories of a region that is famous for producing influential Kikuyu musicians.

Subukia is the home of popular musician Salim Junior who died in 2016. He was regarded as the King of Mugithi music.

Salim Junior comes from the Salim family which has kept Subukia in the top music charts. They include their father Joe Salim Mwangi, Mighty Salim, Naomi Salim, Sarafina Salim, Salim Young and Kajei Salim who is Mzee Mwangi’s grandson.

Mzee Mwangi is regarded as the father of the one-man guitar genre popularly known as Mugithi

The late benga maestro Sammy Muraya of Subukia Success band also came from the region. His son Patrick Mwangi, who is popularly known as Muraya Junior, is keeping Subukia name in the entertainment industry.

Rich history

Musician Sam Muchoki, better known as Samidoh of the hit songs "Itheru ciru and riarii and ihoya ria Samidoh" among others, also nurtured his talent in Subukia.

Franco Wasubu of the popular hit "wendo wa OCS" is a product of larger Subukia Sub-County before it was split into two to create Bahati Sub County.

Subukia has a rich history of producing talented musicians. The latest entrants in the competitive Kikuyu music industry in the region is a group of youth known as Subukia Wonderful Movers.

The group comprises secondary schools and university students in the region.

Interestingly, the brains behind the formation of this group are Mzee Joe Salim, Felista Karanja and Harun Mwangi.

"This group of youthful and talented young men and women was started this year to nurture and develop music talents," said Ms Karanja.

The group’s increasing popularity has seen them invited to perform at public gatherings Subukia.

During a recent International Day for Girl Child celebrations held at Moto Primary School in Sirikwa Ward, Kuresoi North on October 12, the group presented a poem on Covid-19 which left the gathering demanding for more.

The message in the poem written by Harun Mwangi was about the dangers of not wearing masks.

"This is a group to watch in future, with the right equipment and financial support, it will soon take over from the ageing generation of Subukia musicians," said Ms Karanja.

The group that started with 15 members has seen its membership grow to 30. When it started mid this year, the group’s members lacked confidence.

"Building the confidence to perform on stage was not easy and after engaging a music teacher, our confidence improved,” said Ms Karanja.

Most members of the group come from humble backgrounds.

She added: “We don't have funds to buy equipment, so we often ask those interested in joining the group to come with their instruments, this has made some of our members to quit.”

She said the members are required to buy for their stage attire and other costumes.

“The members contribute some little money to buy equipment and uniform and other stage equipment.”

Nakuru Lawyer Nelson Gitonga is helping the group to shoot a film. Francis Maweu Musyoki, 21, the vice-chairperson of the group says the group is multi-talented.

Comedians

“We have dancers, comedians, dramatists, musicians and this is why we called it Subukia Wonderful Movers," said Musyoki who is a First Year student at Taita Taveta University.

"Most youths are not patient and that is why some joined our group but dropped out due to lack of commitment. It is important for the youth to discover their talents early," said Musyoki who has written several gospel songs including "I love you God, "Nitafika kesho", "It's my wedding day" among others.

A veteran music adjudicator Harun Mwangi, who is a teacher at Matura Secondary School in Nyandarua County, has been offering consultancy services to the group. He has also been writing drama scripts which the group performs.

Some of the talents he has nurtured include his son Peter King'ori who plays the drum and is a Fourth Year Student at Machakos University. King’ori has started a band known as Kibali Band.

His second born son Solomon Njenga is a guitarist while his daughter Faith Wangeci, a University of Nairobi student, is a thespian.

"I'm endowed with technical skills to develop talents and since Subukia has comedians, I find joy in discovering those talents and seeing them flourish," said Mwangi, 53 who is also a gospel singer.

The History and Christian Religious Education teacher says the group lacks a training ground and finances.

“Currently, we are using the incomplete house of our founder Ms Karanja and in future, we hope to get a better place to train," said Mwangi.

