Samidoh for special Kikuyu night in Kiambu

Clinton Hotel in Kikuyu, Kiambu County, is set to host a major musical party by Kikuyu benga musicians to celebrate the reopening of pubs. The show to be held next Saturday will feature a performance by mugithi maestro Samidoh.

Samidoh (Samuel Muchoki Ndirangu) is known for such popular hits as ‘Murata wa Ngai’, ‘Wendo wi Cama’ and ‘Tuhii Twitu’. Most of the songs have been popular on radio and in club play.

Prior to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Samidoh had excelled as one of the most travelled mugithi musicians within Kenya and in the United Kingdom. Several other leading Kikuyu benga musicians are expected to take part in the major concert at the new hotel in Kikuyu Township.

According to the organisers of the event, most of the artistes are expected to confirm in the coming days prior to the event.

Lost employment

‘‘We have suffered a lot during this Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.Our families have gone without upkeep and several persons that back up musicians like drummers and guitarists have lost employment," Man Kamau, an up-and-coming musician told the Saturday Nation.

Several political leaders are expected to attend the event at the newly opened Clinton Hotel to render their support. The chief guest will be Senate Chief Whip and Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata.

The senator has been encouraging up-and-coming artistes through shows.

"I have been invited for the Kikuyu night at Clinton Hotel by various Kikuyu benga musicians particularly from Murang’a County. I will go and render moral support to them during the show ", he said.

Alternate intervals

The event is scheduled to start at 7pm until dawn. Artistes are expected to perform in alternate intervals. Meanwhile the same spot will be hosting a series of shows from the end of this month into the festive season.

Meanwhile, the Bana Mazembe Band under the leadership of Longwa Ngoie Disco performs every Wednesday at Jojos Basement on Gitanga Road, WestField Mall in Nairobi.

Bana Mazembe, an offshoot of the legendary Super Mazembe Band, features others like veteran singer Padi Makani, lady saxophone player Paula Muchesi, Ley Mutongole, Rocky Bila, Padi Makani, Bills Bilolo, Kisa Thierry, Wadola Charma, Nelson Mungando, Eng Kariuki and Igwe Kadede.

On Thursdays and Saturdays the same group performs at Pots & Palms on Riverside Drive in Nairobi.

Prior to the resumption of live shows, the group was among those staging online performances.

