A Star Safari at Corner Baridi

Chu

The early birds watching Chu adjust the telescope.

Photo credit: John Fox | Nation Media Group

By  John Fox

What you need to know:

  • The powerful, computer-linked telescope was trained on the sliver of the waxing moon. 
  • The clarity of the image was amazing, and the moon’s craters were in sharp relief.

Corner Baridi lived up to its name. The day was warmed by the sun, but the night winds that swept round from the Ngong Hills brought the cold. And we were attending a night event – the Star Safari organised by Suzi and Chu of the Travelling Telescope. Fortunately, the sky remained clear. It was a beautiful night for star gazing.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.