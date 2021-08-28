Our staycation at The Social House

Social House

‘The Bedroom’ inside The Social House in Nairobi’s Lavington.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Jan Fox

What you need to know:

  • There’s something very therapeutic about watching traffic from a distance, from the comfort of a calm hotel room.
  • I do like Lavington, having lived there for 25 years, but it was nice to view it from a different perspective, with its daily commotion at arm’s length.

I woke up last Wednesday morning to a stillness I wasn’t used to. I opened the heavy blackout curtains by my bed and gazed down at a chaotic James Gichuru Road, busy with weaving boda bodas, work-bound pedestrians and a queue of cars.

