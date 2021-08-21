Lunch with splendid view at Peppertree restaurant 

Peppertree Restaurant

A view of the Peppertree Restaurant at Delta Towers in Nairobi’s Westlands. 

Photo credit: Jan Fox

By  Jan Fox

What you need to know:

  • Peppertree restaurant is not a large restaurant, but an illusion of space is created by the walls of glass that wrap around the building.
  • Surrounding us were stylish furnishings of varnished woods, painted metals and patterned tiles, with a sense of luxury provided by splashes of blue-grey and rose gold.

It didn’t take me long to settle on a restaurant to feature this week. It’s not brand new, having opened early last year, but it’s somewhere I had been meaning to visit for many months. It’s the Peppertree Restaurant in Westlands, at Delta Towers. 

