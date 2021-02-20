Our lives are about to change, thanks to Fiolina’s big job

You all know that the laugh of my life, Fiolina, got a big sales job in Kakamega town, which she started three weeks ago. She has been commuting every day to and from the town.

“I cover a big region. Kakamega, Mumias, Bungoma, Webuye and Busia are all my markets,” she told me on the second day of working. “I will be visiting them frequently.”

By the end of the first week, Fiolina said commuting was not easy, especially on days she had to visit the other towns.

“I have to go to the office in Kakamega first.”

On such days, she would return home as late as 8pm, very tired.

She wanted to rent a house in Kakamega town. I tried to convince her to wait until she settles in her job.

“How will I settle if I arrive at work late daily?” She asked.

I was still thinking about the matter when I heard that Maina, my former boss and owner of Sharp Shooter Academy, was offering to house Fiolina in his Kakamega house until she gets a suitable place to stay in.

House hunting

If you remember, the Teachers Service Commission interdicted Maina over CK. There was no way I was going to allow Fiolina to stay with such a man. So last Saturday, I accompanied Fiolina to Kakamega town to look for a house.

I had assumed that she was looking for a normal house for normal people until she rejected the first one. The first house we visited was a spacious single room in a secure neighbourhood and not far away from the bus terminus.

“No, I can’t stay here,” she declared. “I was a student then, now I am working class,” she told me when I reminded her that she had stayed in such a place when she was on teaching practice.

She wanted a two-bedroomed house – the house had to be in its own compound, plus ample parking and servant quarters.

So many things were going through my mind. Did she know how much such a house costs? Why would she need a two-bedroomed house? And parking?

I called a friend who advised me to try Amalemba.

“Amalemba is too far from town,” she declared when we arrived in Amalemba, and refused to even search for a house. She also rejected Sichirai, where I had been told I could get cheap houses.

“I can’t leave a village to go stay in another village,” she said.

Fiolina's new taste

We tried Maraba but she said she did not like the environment. Someone suggested that we try a place called Joyland. She liked it, I bet because of the name, as it was as far as Amalemba.

She dismissed the first house we got, saying it was too far from the road. The landlord had asked for Sh20,000. I had thought that would discourage her but, to my shock, it did not. We got another house near the road.

“Not bad, but I wish it had a drive-way,” she said.

After checking out three houses, we got one I thought she would like. She did not even complain of the Sh25,0000 being asked.

“The sitting room is too dark,” she said. “And it’s next to a bar.”

We kept looking. Every house we found had something that Fiolina did not like. This was a different Fiolina from the one I knew, her taste had changed in a matter of days!

I couldn’t believe it was 3pm, and we were already so tired. She asked if we could take lunch.

Instead of going to my usual place, where I always enjoyed ugali mlima or madondo, she took me to Golf Hotel, a hotel I had never thought I would ever step in.

Very expensive drinks

“I like it here because it is quiet,” Fiolina said once we were seated.

“My boss brought me here for lunch twice last week and I liked it,” she said as she made her order. “Kama kawaida,” she told the waiter.

I ordered for ugali kuku and soda. Since there was no Stoney Madiaba, I settled for Coke. The food was served in very small portions, and I was done within minutes, still hungry. Fiolina must have noted my restlessness.

“You can order any drink you want Dre,” she told me.

I asked for the drinks menu. The drinks were very expensive. Soda was going for Sh100 and beer Sh300. I was shocked, but Fiolina seemed not worried at all.

“Don’t worry Dre, let’s enjoy life,” she said. “Life is short”.

She burst out in laughter when I asked if they had Summit beer.

“It’s 2021 dear,” she said. “Try Tusker if it has to be beer.”

She then asked the waiter to serve me what she called “Jamerson Double” and Coke, saying that’s what her boss takes.

Valentine’s gifts

Once she finished eating, she ordered for Red Wine. I was speechless.

“Relax Dre, this is Valentine’s Weekend, let’s have fun.” I did not like the “Jamerson” so next I asked for beer. I took two bottles of Guinness.

I was getting more relaxed and decided to take the drink Pius had brought me last December, although I couldn’t remember the name well.

“Do you have Jug Daniels?” I asked the waiter. They had it and I was relieved I had got the name right.

“Single or double?” he asked.

“Leta double double,” I said.

He brought two glasses and I gulped them ‘One Touch’, as we call it at Hitler's. I don't remember if I took more drinks, but I remember seeing Fiolina paying using an ATM card – I did not even know she had an ATM.

It was past 6pm and I was wondering if I would be able to find my way around town.

Luckily, Fiolina called someone and a car came to pick us from Golf Hotel. We arrived home well past 8pm. I went straight to bed. When I woke up the following morning, Fiolina was making breakfast.

Next to the bed was a box addressed to me. I opened it to find a Valentine’s card, two pairs of socks and a wallet – a sign that I will soon have lots money!

This was the first time Fiolina had gifted me. Despite my concerns about her job, I am now convinced it is a good thing as it is going to change our lives forever! Sisi tumeomoka!