Why I’ll remain masked up and sanitise all time

When schools partially reopened in September last year, we had put in place solid Covid-19 prevention protocols — every student and teacher had to wear a mask, there were several hand washing stations around, we had sanitisers in the staffroom; and everyone had their temperature measured before they were allowed in. The Thermo gun may have been giving constant figures, but at least we observed all the other protocols. For a few weeks.

With time, we got used to each other and started ignoring masks, the water was not replenished as frequently, and slowly by slowly, we were even greeting each other. The Thermo gun stopped working, while sanitisers disappeared from the staffroom. The only rule we were able to do observe was social distancing since we were few.

Luckily, the term ended but I knew things would be tougher come January when all students were scheduled to return. With the help of some NGOs, we repaired the hand washing stations, and even linked them to a borehole at Mwisho wa Lami Secondary that was drilled by some wazungus. This ensured steady supply of water to the school.

Noses exposed

A few well-wishers (including my brother Pius) donated masks to students. A majority of the learners, however, were not wearing the masks properly, with almost everyone just covering their mouths, leaving the noses exposed.

I would move from class to class, showing everyone how to wear masks properly. “Mwalimu, when we cover the nose we can't breathe,” one girl told me. I told her it’s because she was wearing the wrong mask and gave her a good one. But she continued challenging me.

“But why do you insist that we cover our noses when no teacher covers theirs? In fact, most of them have stopped wearing masks.”

She was right. I had been persuading my colleagues to wear masks well, and all the time.

“I will only wear the mask when I feel there is a danger,” said Kuya. “This thing can’t be worn for long. You will suffocate.” He was supported by Anita, who said it was impossible to wear a mask properly the whole day.

“And unlike you Dre who is blessed with a loud voice, some of us can’t be heard when we talk with the mask on. Unless you get us loud speakers!"

My arguments fell on deaf ears. I wish they knew what I knew. A few days earlier, my brother Pius had called me. “I hope you are wearing masks properly.”

Covid-19

He said had tested positive for Covid-19, and although he had recovered after being treated, two of his friends did not make it. “This thing is serious.”

“If this thing lands in Mwisho wa Lami, we are all finished,” I said, complaining that people were no listening to me. “Just wear your mask well all the time despite what people say. And get yourself pocket sanitisers that you must always carry with you.”

The next day while in Kakamega with Fiolina, I bought a few small bottles of hand sanitisers and distributed to everyone in my family, reminding them to make good use of them.

This was after sanitisers disappeared from the school staffroom, with Bensouda saying we could not afford to replenish.

Water too disappeared. Bensouda had committed to help the secondary section pay electricity bills, but come end of January, she refused to honour the pledge.

Careful

“The secondary school was built on primary school land and you even use our fields for games. Can’t you just share water with us freely?" She asked. Water supply was disconnected the next day.

With no water, I had to become even more careful — I wore masks all the time even as a few people around me dropped their guard, and I frequently sanitised despite laughs from colleagues. I even refused to start my lessons until every student was properly masked.

Even at Hitler’s, I only touch a glass after sanitising it, and I only remove my mask to sip my drink then return it, to the amusement of everyone.

“Dre, why are you sanitising a glass that is already carrying a sanitiser?” Asked Saphire, who insisted that drinking daily had made him immune to Covid. “No virus can survive in the body of a drinker!” he said.

There is another reason for me to keep following Covid rules. My wife Fiolina started her new job two weeks ago. As a saleslady, she is always mingling with people. Since she is always exposed, we use (masks) protection even while at home, to protect each other from infection.

To fellow teachers, students and everyone else, please remain masked all the time, and sanitise frequently. Do it for yourself!

***

I am sure you all remember Maina. Maina is a former HM of this school who was interdicted a few years ago, and went on to open Sharp Shooter Academy, a very successful private school in Kakamega town, where Fiolina undertook her teaching practice.

Now, Maina has offered to host Fiolina in his house until she gets a good rental house. Fiolina is yet to go since I have not given her a go-ahead. Should I approve and save Fiolina the daily commute time and money to and from Kakamega?