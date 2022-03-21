Nameless, Wahu, Sarah Hassan on Africa Magic prize shortlist

Kenyan music power couple Nameless and Wahu have joined other A-list artists who have been nominated for the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs).

Their reality show titled ‘This Love’ is among the productions nominated under the best documentary category.

Others in the same category are ‘Road2Blow’, ‘Unmasked’, ‘Sunset In Makoko’, ‘If Objects Could Speak’ and ‘Streets of Lagos: Dear Little People.’

Behind the scenes

“We are delighted that ‘This Love’ has been recognised as one of the best documentaries to be produced in Africa.”

“This nomination is testament to the brilliant partnership we have had with Nameless and Wahu throughout the production process and the world class work from the D&RTV team that put it all together,” the show’s Executive Producer and D&RTV Managing Director Eugene Mbugua said.

‘This Love’ is a window into the lives of the couple who have been married for over 15 years.

The show, which debuted on January 16, takes viewers behind the scenes of their collaboration on their first music project together.

“The objective of this show was to give viewers a fresh perspective into the lives of these famous personalities and giving them a platform to tell their epic love story in a unique and unbridled way,” added Mr Mbugua.

Sarah Hassan

Other notable celebrities nominated for the awards are actor Sarah Hassan, who has been nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series) for her role in ‘Just In Time’, Mumbi Maina for Best Supporting Actress for her role in ‘La Femme Anjola’, and Denise Kibisu Ngubuini for best movie in ‘A Grand Little Lie’.

‘Just In Time’ has also been nominated under the best movie East Africa category. Rapper Kagwe Mungai also made it to the list for his role in the soundtrack of the ‘Just In Time’ movie in the category of best soundtrack (Movie/TV series). The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards recognises the continent’s top content creators across the entertainment industry, from movies and television to social media.

Actress Sarah Hassan. Photo credit: Pool

This year’s fête, which was suspended in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will take place over eight days in Lagos, Nigeria with a series of events from May 7 and culminating in a grand ceremony on May 14.

The public has up to until April 29 to cast their votes.

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Swahili)

•Obambo – Freddy Feruzi

•Jaramandia – Dennis Humphrey and Bernard Kahindi

•Rishai – Omar Hamza Hassan



Best Documentary

•Road2Blow – Taiwo Adeyemi

•Unmasked: Leadership, Trust And The COVID-19 Pandemic In Nigeria – Femi Odugbemi

•This Love – Eugene Mbugua

•Sunset In Makoko – Allen Onyige

•If Objects Could Speak – Saitabao Kaiyare, Mumo Liku, Elena Schilling, Daniella Fritz, Ann Katrina Boberg

•Streets Of Lagos: Dear Little People – Lawrence Adejumo



Best Movie (East Africa)

•The Girl In The Yellow Jumper – Morocco Omari

•A Grand Little Lie – Denise Kibisu Ngubuini

•My Husband’s Wife – Ndagire Mariam

•Just In Time – Sarah Hassan and Dolapo Adeleke

•Ugonwa Wa Kifo – Raphael Emmanuel

•Beautiful Ashes – Ayeny T. Steve



Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series)

•Funke Akindele – Omo Ghetto (The Saga)

•Bimbo Ademoye – Breaded Life

•Nse Nkpe Etim – Quams Money

•Bisola Aiyeola – Dwindle

•Nancy Isime – Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards

•Sarah Hassan – Just In Time

Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series)

•Bucci Franklin – Rattlesnake

•Adjete Anang – Gold Coast Lounge

•Odunlade Adekola – Jankariwo

•Eric Roberts – A Soldier’s Story

•Magaji Mijinyawa – Amina

•Yemi Blaq – The New Normal

•Country Hard – Tope Tedela

Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series)

•Bisola Aiyeola – Sugar Rush

•Mercy Johnson – The New Normal

•Clarion Chukwurah – Amina

•Mumbi Maina – La Femme Anjola

•Enado Odigie – The New Normal

•Omowunmi Dada – Country Hard

•Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha – Omo Ghetto (The Saga)

Best Overall Movie

•Amina – Izu Ojukwu & Okey Ogunjiofor

•Voiceless – Robert O. Peters & Rogers Ofime

•Rattlesnake – Ramsey Nouah & Chris Odeh

•Collision Course – Bolanle Austen-Peters

•Omo Ghetto (The Saga) – JJC Skillz & Funke Akindele Bello

•Nneka The Pretty Serpent – Tosin Igho & Chris Odeh

•La Femme Anjola – Mildred Okwo & Rita Dominic

•Just In Time – Dolapo Adeleke & Sarah Hassan

Best Short Film Or Online Video

Something About Zee – Mary Nsikanabasi Uyoh

Fractured – Abimbola Craig

Ounje Ale – Ozor Uche

Koro – Nicholas ‘Big Ghun’ Nartey

Kiitan – Korede Olayinka

Dices – Sandra Tetteh

I Am The Prostitute Mama Described – Taiwo Ogunnimo