Sarah Hassan's 'Just In Time' toast of the day as Kalasha Awards nominees unveiled

Kenyan actress Sarah Hassan is once again the top contender for the Sh3 million Kalasha Awards prize after her movie 'Just In Time' landed the highest number of nominations in the 2021 edition, slated for December.

Ms Hassan starred and co-produced the rom-com ‘Just in Time’ alongside Nigerian director Dolapo Adeleke.

The Kenya Film Commission (KFC) on Wednesday unveiled the nominees in various categories for the 11th edition that will be held on December 10, 2021.

‘Just in Time’ has been nominated for the Best Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay.

The film also saw its cast members land several nominations in various categories, with Sarah dominating the list.

The 2019 Kalasha Awards Best Actress winner has once again landed the nomination for Best Lead Actress-Film.

She will also be competing in the Best Feature Film category as a producer alongside Adeleke.

Kenya Film Commission CEO Timothy Owase (centre) with Edna Oyori, KFC Finance Manager (L) and Letitia Ouko, Corporate Communication Manager, KFC during the unveiling of the nominees of the 11th edition of the Kalasha International Film and TV Awards at the Sarova Stanley Hotel, Nairobi.

Ms Hassan has also been nominated for The Best Feature TV Drama ('Crime and Justice').

Other ‘Just in Time’ cast members, DJ Pierra Makena and Styce Wanjiru, have been nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category, with Mawuli Gavor landing a slot in the Best Lead Actor in Film.

Walter Odhiambo was nominated for the Best Lighting Technician category for his inputs in ‘Just in Time’ and ‘Adisa’.

Adeleke has also been nominated in the Best Editor category for her creativity in ‘Just in Time’.

She will battle it out with Franki Ashiruka, David Waronja and Faith Musembi.

TV content producer Eugene Mbugua’s two productions, ‘This Love’ and ‘Sol Family’, will compete in the Best Documentary category alongside the ‘Kesho Pia ni Siku’, ‘Cops and Corpses’ and ‘Cyber Bullying’ documentaries.

Valentine Zikki, the chairperson of the Kalasha Awards nomination committee, noted that this year, 706 entries were received, and through a rigorous vetting process, the committee made a shortlist of five nominees per category.

“The vetting process this year was as thorough as in the other previous years. With the help of our seven-member jury academy, all drawn from the film industry, we were able to narrow it down to 145 nominees,” she said.

From right: Kalasha jury Valentine Zikki, Kalasha nomination academy chair, Ernest Livasia GM Chomoka studios and a member of Association of Animation artist of Kenya and Emma Kibunja of Africa Motion pictures during the event. Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

“The Jury members were Valentine Zikki (Kenya Actors Guild), Moses Wamalwa (Kenya Scriptwriters Guild), Emmah Kibunja (Jambowood), Earnest Livasia (Association of Animation Artists in Kenya), Simiyu Barasa (Riverwood Ensemble), Leo Mutisya (Media Council of Kenya) and Sheila Murumba (Communication Authority of Kenya).”

During the 10th edition, KFC awarded She3 million shillings as prize money to the winners. Each winning category received Sh100,000, an increase from Sh50,000 in 2018.

The unveiling of the nominees sets the stage for the public voting, which was scheduled to open on November 3, and close on December 3, with the awards ceremony set for December 10.

Public voting constitutes 30 percent whereas the jury vote constitutes 70 percent of the total vote.

The official name of the awards is the Kalasha International Film and TV Awards.

Full list of nominees:

BEST FEATURE FILM

Just In Time (Sarah Hassan & Dolabo Adeleke)

Mission To Rescue (Loise Wambui)

Bangarang (Robin Odongo)

Lame (Joan Rispa Kiragu)

Nafsi (Reuben Odanga)

BEST SHORT FILM

Adisa (Ledama Sempele)

Joy’s Garden (Ngwatilo Mawiyoo)

Knock (USIU Africa)

Kutu (Peter Wangugi Gitau)

Crossroads (Mumo Liku)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

This Love (Eugene Mbugua)

Cyberbullying (Joy Kirigia)

Cops and Corpses (Maurice Oniang’o)

Kesho Pia Ni Siku (Ngendo Mukii)

Sol Family (Eugene Mbugua)

BEST LEAD ACTOR IN A FILM

Mawuli Gavor (Just In Time)

Eddy Kimani (Tales Of The Accidental City)

Abdalla Ahmed (Fikirini)

Erick Mutura (Mwanga)

Jackiss Jacques Onyango (Teleport 2).

BEST LEAD ACTRESS IN A FILM

Sarah Hassan (Just In Time)

Davilla (Teleport 2)

Wakio Mzenge (Tales Of The Accidental City)

Tabitha Wambui (Thinner Blood)

Kanini Edith (House Of Secrets).

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A FILM

Adam Hussein (Fikirini)

Warsame Abdi (Mision To Rescue)

John Ndegwa (Kutu)

Raphael Kalekei (Mwanga)

Dancun Ochieng (Bangarang)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A FILM

Stycie Wanjiru (Just In Time)

Keziah Mugure (Thinner Blood)

Catherine Kamau (Kutu)

Mwanaharusi Mgeni (Fikirini)

Pierra Makena (Just In Time)

BEST SOUND DESIGNER

Mercy Adundo (Mission To Rescue)

Simon Njoroge (Kutu)

Kelvin Osoo (House Of Regrets)

Njuguna Ng’ang’a (Mwanga)

Karanja Kiarie (Crossroads)

BEST EDITOR

Faith Musembi (Tales Of The Accidental City)

David Waronja (Mwanga)

Dolapo Adeleke (Just In Time)

Peter Gitau Wangugi (Kutu)

Franki Ashiruka (Joy’s Garden)

BEST LIGHT TECHNICIAN

Ezekiel Andika (Sungura)

Gregory Maole (Mission To Rescue)

Walter Odhiambo (Adisa)

Walter Odhiambo (Just In Time)

Robert Mwas Mwangi (Kutu)

BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS

Knock (Danny Skilton)

Wimped (Jackline Murigi)

Kiapo (Amos Mwaki)

Blanda (Gladys Wanjiru)

Mission To Rescue (Philip Kesenwa and Paul Jackton).

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Thinner Blood (I Am Rebelle)

Joy’s Garden (Ngwatiloo Mawiyoo)

Kutu (Peter Gitau Wangugi)

Just In Time (Dolapo Adeleke)

Fikirini (Dennis Humphrey).

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Bangarang (Ibrahim Sidede)

Rebirth (Maurice Muendo)

Kutu (Noel Grass)

Mwanga (David Kamau)

Crossroads (Karanja Kiarie).