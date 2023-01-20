Model Mercy Nyanchwa: ‘I live in Kisii. It doesn’t mean I’m Kienyeji’

I have built the numbers through posting frequently. I post professional pictures that are decent and people like them.





When I started I was doing it for fun then I began getting DMs to collaborate with different people. With the numbers, it was easier to cash in. I make money from advertising clothes and cosmetics. My body has also been a blessing because the outfits fit and convince buyers.





Besides that, I also get paid to do runaways and also fashion campaigns.





Unlike most models who live in Nairobi, I reside in Kisii. This has given me some uniqueness and authenticity because my content is slightly different.

‘I live in Kisii. It doesn’t mean I’m Kienyeji’ Photo | Photosearch





Modelling is becoming a serious business in Kenya and social media is the market. As a matter of fact, top modeling agencies now require their models to be on social media.





I love fashion. I guess that is why I don’t have a specific go-to day outfit. I dress up depending on the occasion and where I’m going. I love jumpsuits though.





Kisii is not a boring town as many assume. Should you visit I would recommend you take some time to chill at Kamel park hotel, Le premier hotel and Ufanisi resort. The ambience is better than anything in Nairobi.





Ooh! And by the way, just because I live in Kisii doesn’t mean I should be considered Kienyeji. My character and personality don’t fit that description. I think of myself as optimistic, civilized and smart.





Arguments are something I try to stay away from. I love my tranquillity. The last time I argued with someone was with a sibling over who should do the dishes.





My favourite meal is definitely Matoke.





If I am to take a bullet for one of our own artists, it should be Embarambamba. In spite of his crazy theatrics, he will have your attention. Kenyan music is very diverse, with multiple types of folk music. This is why people like Embarambamba need our support to grow.