Keys to healthy, long-lasting love

Work on becoming comfortable spending time alone and being willing to give your partner space.

By  Chris Hart

What you need to know:

  • Don’t compare yourselves to others, because you never know what’s going on in other people’s lives.
  • Make sure you and your partner are always on the same page about any problems in your wider families.

Many couples are far nicer to everyone else than they are to each other. Don’t go that way. Because falling in love is easy. It’s what you do afterwards that makes for a successful relationship.

