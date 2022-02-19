Want a happier life? Make more free time

Thoughtful woman

Time management means focusing on identifying your key priorities and avoiding unimportant tasks.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

By  Chris Hart

What you need to know:

  • Time management means focusing on identifying your key priorities and avoiding unimportant tasks.
  • Deliberately schedule time for activities that are important to you, or which add fun or balance to your life.

There has always been a lot of glitz surrounding the rich and famous. But that’s all it is. Because leading a fulfilling life isn’t actually about wealth. So the people living the most successful and rewarding lives are often not the richest among us. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.