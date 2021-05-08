Keen to shift your career path? Here’s the way to go

Even if your career has been going pretty well, it doesn’t take much to make you feel like your life has gone flat. Maybe a milestone birthday, or an upheaval in your personal life, or a bad performance review. Leaving you with a nagging feeling of discontent that just won’t go away. And then one day the thought crosses your mind that you’d like to shift careers.

That’s becoming increasingly common these days, but it’s all too easy to scare yourself away from taking action. Focusing on what you might lose, all your family responsibilities and the endless bills, rather than what you stand to gain. So start by acknowledging that your fears are just part of the process.

Because that’s what it is. Life changing events are always a process, and never just a simple decision. And a career change typically takes several years. So don’t panic if somehow you don’t seem able to get going! Just start the process. And then, as surely as day follows night, you’ll end up living your dream.

Great satisfaction

Begin by improving your time management skills so that you have time for thinking and planning. Minimise your outgoings, and start building up your savings. Because cash in the bank makes a whole lot more things possible.

Maybe you’re struggling to identify your new direction? Most people start by asking ‘What’s out there?’ But you’re better identifying what’s important to you. And your core skills, like organising, communicating or problem solving.

So get to know yourself better. Think about your values, experience, personality and skills. Especially anything you’d love to do every day, if money weren’t an issue.

Don’t dismiss any interest or strength, no matter how obscure it seems. Because if you become brilliant at something that you really enjoy doing, then it will not only give you great satisfaction, but you’ll definitely make money. Believe me, the top performers at almost every activity on earth are very well paid.

Test out your new direction by helping someone you know, or doing a little voluntary work. It will also get you known, and start building your new CV.

Professional groups

Get organised and set up a routine. Do something every day, no matter how small, that takes you toward your goals. And keep fit — exercise, eat well, and drink less!

You might need to go back to school, because the right qualifications are required for some kinds of work. But you probably already know more than you realise, and could move into a new area just by reviewing the way you market yourself. So think in terms of skills instead of credentials.

Join professional groups and associations, LinkedIn, and networks like crazy! Talk to everyone you meet. Really listen to them, and follow them up if they might help you to reach your goals. Make your skills and enthusiasm visible. Because genuine excitement and commitment attract attention and interest.

Until one day you suddenly realise your new career has taken off.