Keen to shift your career path? Here’s the way to go

Even if your career has been going pretty well, it doesn’t take much to make you feel like your life has gone flat.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Chris Hart

Even if your career has been going pretty well, it doesn’t take much to make you feel like your life has gone flat. Maybe a milestone birthday, or an upheaval in your personal life, or a bad performance review. Leaving you with a nagging feeling of discontent that just won’t go away. And then one day the thought crosses your mind that you’d like to shift careers.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME Delicate balance for mums working from home in face of Covid

  2. Hey, make those shoulders stand out

  3. Surgeon’s Diary: Light moments in midst ofa surgeon’s anxious life

  4. Staffroom Diary: Brush with daring conmen who pose as electricity officials

  5. How to shift your career path

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.