Why online dating is not just a passing fad

Online dating

Long-distance relationships have their own set of challenges that could easily break even any promising union.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Chris Hart

 Just over the past few years, there has been a huge change in the way couples meet. Suddenly everyone is finding their dates online, quite separately from their social media networks. While the traditional routes are all declining. Like being introduced by mutual friends, meeting through work, family connections or shared interests.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME Identical twins who became nuns

  2. Relationships: Why online dating is not just a passing fad

  3. The disaster that was my first TV interview

  4. Staffroom Diary: How I diplomatically repatriated naughty Branton to his mum

  5. Travel: Exploring Naretunoi Community Conservancy

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.