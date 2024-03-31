How unique Easter drama in churches is now attracting huge audiences

Some cast members of the legacy musical. The story centres around Rahag a pastor's daughter with big dreams who is yearning to soar as a superstar singer. Shows started on Wednesday and will end today at the International Christian Church (ICC). 

Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi| Nation

By  Elvis Ondieki

What you need to know:

  • Who said an Easter concert in church must have someone carrying a cross? Who said re-enactments of The Passion of the Christ are the only way to spell “Easter”?
  • Some churches are rewriting the rules of the performing arts presented to their faithful over Easter.

