How to cope with January

January has over the years become the metaphor for harsh reality and considerable regret after the merrymaking.

Even though this time most people have breathing space from the traditional school re-opening early in the year that has now been moved to the end of the month, coping with January — a month some jokes label has having more days than the calendar indicates – is still no easy task.

We talked to a few experts on a myriad of issues on how to go through this month. Here are their tips.

1. Financial advice

In lean times such as this month, financial expert Audrey Sayo says creating a realistic budget, by prioritising basic needs such as food, is the best strategy.

"Just spend on the things you need most at this moment. But, at best, minimise your consumption of luxuries such as alcohol," she says.

And January, more than any other month, is the perfect time to venture into a side hustle. For example, she explains that if you own a car, you can rent it out.

“However, the best teacher is learning from experience,” she explains. “When you get that pay (in December) that’s meant to take you through to the end of January, plan well for it. Settle the bills and utilities and the basic needs so that January does not seem tough on you. It is then that you can spend the rest on parties and celebrations.”

She adds: “Learn to do this with the December salary to avoid falling into the struggles of wading through January.”

2. Motivation

According to Mr Isaac Maweu, a life coach, January is never the best month to live on fantasies and miracles.

Accepting the reality and the challenges that January presents to us is one way of overcoming the hurdles in the month of little at our disposal.

"Accept that we have a challenge. And that you have to manage yourself with whatever you have at hand –or is remaining – for the next couple of weeks," he says, adding that learning to avoid the pressure of wanting things that one does not necessarily need is a great recipe to wade through the uncertainties of January.

"Do with what you need, only. It is called the survival tactic. Human beings have historically always survived during challenging moments… so just hold on there, it won’t be long before it is over," he says.

In this journey of surviving the month, adapt the mantra of here and now, he says. The "here and now" concept or principle is borrowed from psychology. Focusing on the here and now puts one at an advantage as opposed to someone focusing on tomorrow, which has not happened.

"Live in the moment and focus on the present," he says.

In all these, look at and maximise the opportunities to save and have a positive mindset of a better tomorrow.

"If you have been operating at a certain standard, it's okay to tone down. These are lean times when you can compromise. Even if it means sacrificing leisure for a few days," Mr Maweu says. “There’s nothing wrong with cutting down on expenditure momentarily, times will get better. Just make the necessary adjustments, it will not affect you much."

3. Digital wellbeing

As you plan for how you are going to accomplish your New Year resolutions this January, an IT enthusiast, a software developer and a digital wellbeing ambassador Anselm Muchura say, it is important to also address one inevitable aspect that affects our daily lives; digital wellbeing.

He explains that we spend a significant amount of time on our digital devices, whether it be checking our cell phone, or laptop, or spending time on a tablet or iPad. And the devices affect our lives negatively in so many ways –which translates to wasting away the whole month.

“It is important to note that digital well-being does not mean replacing or eliminating technology. As I said, technology is inevitable. This means we should try to find a balance on how we use and interact with our devices.”

For this month, he prescribes: “Limit your daily digital intake by activating the inbuilt digital wellbeing app on the various devices you use. It helps you limit notifications, and screen time and regulate the total amount of time you spend on apps.”

Plan and structure and be intentional about the time you spend on digital devices. Set a specific period to check emails, he advises.

This first month of the year, Mr Muchura says one should use tech to upgrade themselves. “There are a lot of free online materials that you can leverage to learn new skills or hobbies, consume informative information, grow your spiritual life etc…This helps you avoid spending hours on unfruitful content on social media,” he added.

4. Mental health

While December is often a month when people are joyful and in a giving spirit because of the holidays, January is vice versa.

The bills start coming one by one and also the loneliness sets in as the pool of friends fades. This is therefore considered the hardest month but, from a psychological point of view, it's all in the mindset, says psychologist Serah Njeri of Unique Divine Touch Counselling Consultants.

But, to get over it, start counting your blessings on the fact that you're alive. Health and life are the greatest wealth. Then, just set an achievable monthly goal and evaluate the progress by the end of the day, as a way of helping you stay positive throughout the month.

In January, Ms Njeri says, a lot of people experience Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). This is simply feeling depressed because of the change from a hyper December to a lowly January.

To cope with this SAD, one can try positive mindfulness.

“Try being kind and cultivating a gratitude mindset by concentrating more on helping others, even if it is in small ways; checking on your friends via a call, rather than concentrating on one's problems,” she explains.

“Also, listening to your favourite music, wearing your favourite scent, taking a walk, if possible go for swimming, will help relieve stress and tension,” she says, adding that journaling too is stress-relieving.

5. Career advice

It is never too late to start over again but tread carefully, Ms Sheila Wangari, a career coach, cautions.

Sometimes, individuals become so blocked by their career desires that they fail to plan adequately.

But in every career move, from as early as this month, always strive to answer the question: why. Whether job satisfaction, passion, or values as an individual or the money, ensure you find the reason to make the career move this early.

Once this is checked, then draw a plan for the year. And January, when things and career engines are just revving up, is the perfect time to make up for all these.

Even so, there’s a need to prioritise, especially if you are the breadwinner.

In every career change, an action plan is critical. This bit of action entails a lot of research.

This is the time to acquaint yourself with the nitty-gritty of the boss moves you intend to pull in the next few months. Know the challenges and the pitfalls. Look out for the what-ifs.

If it is something that can wait, let it wait. Take your time. Don’t just quit first.

Again, this is the month when you can get the perfect mentor for every move you intend to make within the year.

“It should be someone who has an experience of whatever you want to try out,” she says.

This is also the period to spruce up the CV, she advises.

6. Keeping fit and healthy

Do not abandon your health, physicians warn, at any time of the year. Take care of it at this time of the year just like at any moment. Photo credit: Shutterstock

It is no doubt that many have become unfit thanks to the holiday period, says Eji Kamuri, a professional fitness trainer. And the urge to become healthy, fuelled by the New Year resolutions, may be hyped.

But he advises: “Start slow because the gyms can be fatiguing sometimes. Be soft on yourself.”

“But more precious is managing the time you spend at the gym. It does not make sense at all to spend so many hours in the name of getting fit,” he explains, adding that the journey to fitness is a gradual process and the body should be given to process.

“Otherwise, you end up harming or bruising yourself,” he warns.

Do not abandon your health, physicians warn, at any time of the year. Take care of it at this time of the year just like at any moment.

7. Eating right

Strive to have a balanced meal every time you eat. It boosts immunity. Remember good health is the greatest wealth the Creator can bequeath you and this is only possible to have when you feed appropriately. Photo credit: Shutterstock

While it is more than tempting to skip meals at this time of the year, nutritionist Ms Grace Muteti says it creates more harm than good.

“Skipping a meal will only result in over-eating when you finally decide to eat. And this won’t be healthy at all,” she says. “In fact, you will end up spending money on getting more portions that you hope will satisfy you. But you can take three balanced meals at the right portions and you’ll realise you’ll just be as healthy when February clocks in.

“Strive to have a balanced meal every time you eat. It boosts immunity. Remember good health is the greatest wealth the Creator can bequeath you and this is only possible to have when you feed appropriately,” she adds.

8. Religious and spiritual matters

Reverend Anne Kyeni supposes that December 31 to January 31 is perceived to be probably the longest duration of the month because people are coming from a very busy, party-heavy season and a time of festivities, to a somehow off-season because things have slowed down.

She explains that the off-season is characterised by less action when most people are broke and at home. Some are living with regrets but others are looking forward to what the New Year offers.

The Vicar of Christ Church Rim House ACK of Machakos Diocese encourages people to look at everything from a point of beauty and treat this new month of a new year as another beautiful beginning where people can seize the opportunities in it.

American author John Maxwell summarises the message in very crisp words: “If you start today to do the right thing, you are already a success; even if it doesn’t show yet”

From a Christian perspective, Reverend Kyeni says, the biblical book of Isaiah 43: 18-19 (NIV) says, “Forget the former things, do not dwell on the past, see, I am doing a new thing, now it springs up. Do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and springs in the wetlands”.

She explains: “This verse highlights the past, the present, and there is the aspect of the future.

“At the beginning of the year, what do we do about the past?” she poses.

“The holy book encourages us to forget the former sins. Basically, it says, if you have to reflect, do reflect. If you have to consider the things you did last year, do so. But pick the lessons and move on. Don’t linger there.”