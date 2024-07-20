How teenage girls are different from teenage boys

Boys and girls tend to keep apart as children, therefore, except for some brothers and sisters, most kids enter their teens with very little idea of how the other gender views life.

And then, suddenly, rising hormone levels and peer pressure make them want to have boyfriends and girlfriends. And to really understand one another. But they quickly discover that it’s not as easy as they thought. That’s because young males and females live in very different worlds. Teenage girls in particular, have a long list of things they wish teenage boys knew.

For instance, girls communicate very differently from boys. And generally start trying to talk to boys by dropping what seems to them like really obvious hints. They expect boys to pick them up because that’s how girls talk. But they fall flat, because boys don’t do hints! Eventually the girls realise that it’s better to be direct, but they never stop wishing that boys were better listeners!

Girls like the friend zone because it’s a place where you can talk, and they wish that boys felt the same way. In fact girls often stop talking to a boy when they realise he wants more than just friendship - and with good reason. They wish boys would see the friend zone as an opportunity to practice interacting with a girl, even if it’s not as intimate as they would like.

Emotions

They wish boys knew that it’s not easy being a girl. They know it seems like it is, especially compared to the hyper-competitive male world, where boys can’t be open about their emotions, and have to make the first move. But girls also have their own problems. They worry about their appearance far more than boys, and struggle with feelings of poor self-worth.

They wish guys knew that every girl is different. That some girls are boy-crazy, while others couldn’t care less. That some girls are easygoing in their relationships, while others take them very seriously. That some must look nice every day, while others live in leggings and sweats. And that’s all fine. So they find it frustrating when boys try to treat every girl the same way.

They wish boys knew that girls like having male friends. And that girls do love dating. But girls also know that teenage romances are temporary and that friendships last much longer. So they go to their friends for laughter and support. And they wish boys would stop thinking that the only way to be friends with a girl is to be dating her. Sometimes a girl just needs a friend.