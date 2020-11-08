Traits of bad guys that make them irresistible

There’s really only two kinds of men in this world. Most try their best to be kind and faithful, and to become good fathers. But then there are the bad guys. Hugely masculine, enormously attractive, and simply terrible husbands.

Because they’re invariably selfish, deceitful, utterly unfaithful, and have a seriously bad attitude towards women. But they’re also sexy, spontaneous, passionate and exciting, so they never lack a partner.

So what is it that makes them so irresistible?

Well, for a start they’re almost always tall and good looking. They’re also supremely confident, strong, ambitious, and full of emotional stability and resilience. All a huge turn on. Because no woman likes insecurity, anxiety or weakness in a man.

Bad guys never ever slouch. They demand and get a lot of space, and everything about them shouts high status and cool. They’re always calm and don’t move about much. Rarely nodding, never fidgeting or fiddling with their clothes, hair or face.

Sounds warm

They rarely smile, make totally fearless eye contact, and don’t gush over girls or show their feelings.

A bad guy’s voice is deeper than average. He pauses before speaking and the tone of his voice drops at the end of sentences. His speech is slow, deliberate and highly memorable. There are no ‘ums’ or ‘ers’ and he never rambles on. Instead, he always sounds warm, focused, and genuinely interested in his partner. And he never simply agrees or disagrees with her. Instead, he accepts her contributions and twists them slightly to build a subtle blend of wit and tension into the conversation.

He drinks, and deliberately chooses women who also drink. Because liking alcohol, and especially the taste of beer, is a strong indication that a woman enjoys sex. And could be up for it on a first date.

Risk and danger

The bad guys know what women want. So even though they’re manipulative, arrogant and calculating, they definitely get more of the action. Scans show that all the brain areas associated with risk and danger light up whenever a woman looks at a highly masculine man.

So if she’s looking for a long term relationship, Mr Nice Guy will always win. But for a one night stand, women go for physical attractiveness, masculinity and dominance. And a posh car. And someone who throws his money around. And who has a brilliant sense of humour. In fact, you can even predict how many women a man has slept with by how good his jokes are!

So what do the bad guys look for in their partners? They seem to prefer the girls with the best smiles, who wear red, have feminine voices, aren’t too tall, wear great make-up and truly wonderful bras. They drink of course. And appear modest, innocent and submissive.

And their girls do have lots of fun. For a while. Because bad guys are charming, deep, exciting and passionate. But it won’t be long before he’s off looking for another victim…

nyumbayangu@me.com