How Fiolina and I celebrated Valentine’s

Long ago, when I was still newly married. when I was young and handsome, we were the only couple that celebrated Valentine's in Mwisho wa Lami and its environs.

It was so long before’ Sospeter arrived and strained the love between us, before my brother-in-law Tocla thought we grew money and brought his daughters Electina and Honda to live with us.

Even before Catherina, Branton's mother decided that we should not enjoy life alone and brought the boy to live with us - though it was clear he was not my son.

In those days, I still stayed in my parents' home without serious needs in life. We would eat at my parents' house, and we were under no obligation to contribute to the shopping.

Back then, we had not started paying school fees for anyone, did not have to buy uniforms. It was a time long before the current government came into place and introduced a plethora of taxes. Unlike today, my salary was my own; I did what I wanted with it.

It was a time before Fiolina, the lucky laugh of my envious life, went to Mosoriot Teachers Training College and learnt a thing or two about Valentine’s.

In those days, in her eyes, I was the most advanced, most travelled, and most educated man south of the Sahara and north of Limpopo.

Life was easy those days. If you remember those days, on Valentine’s Day, I would have carried Fiolina on my bicycle and gone to Mwisho wa Lami market. All we needed was a leso with some red colour somewhere.

In Mwisho wa Lami market, I would have parked the bicycle nicely outside Kasuku Bar and Restaurant, and we would have entered.

She would have ordered ugali matumbo, while I would have gone for ugali Mlima. Ugali Mlima, despite its unappetizing description, was ugali accompanied by delicious, slow-cooked cow nose, tail, or hooves. Trust me; it tastes heavenly.

After lunch, we would be back on the bike, pass by a shop, and buy soda – she taking Fanta while I went for Stoney Madiaba. We would then go to the mango tree behind the posho mill. She would spread her leso down, and we would enjoy the soda accompanied by Kaa Ngumu.

I would go buy some pieces of sugar cane, and the enjoyment would continue. And I would gift her a new handkerchief, or a bottle of Nice and Lovely oil!

Later on, we would go home slowly, walking and admiring each other. My one hand pushed the bicycle, while the other is holding Fiolina’s hands.

But then, Fiolina went to Mosoriot TTC, and learnt that Valentine's is not Valentine's without flowers and chocolates.

I swear I had never heard of chocolate until then. Flowers I was ready to pluck somewhere along the paths of Mwisho wa Lami, and I learned that I could buy some brown sweets that looked like chocolate.

As such, we still enjoyed Valentine's even after Fiolina left Mosoriot.

Things changed when Fiolina got a big job in Kakamega. I don’t know who taught her, but she learnt that Valentine's was not complete without a new red dress, being taken out to an exclusive restaurant, having a romantic candle-lit dinner with wine and chocolates flowing, and other expensive gifts.

She learnt that Valentine's was not just marked with a flower plucked from the roadside, but a bunch of roses that she called a bouquet.

That's how our Valentine's was in 2022, at no less than Golf Hotel Kakamega. Fiolina was in a red dress, while I was in my red Kick Polio out of Kenya' T-shirt.

The dinner was long – five courses, I think – the first time I had a five-course meal: soup, fruits, real food, cake, and wine after. With soft music playing in the background while everything was eaten using a fork - even bananas!

This was supposed to be our life, and we knew that after that, all Valentine’s would be like that.

But if you remember, Fiolina lost her job in Kakamega and returned to the village.

Life became hard – taxation is high, there is a housing levy to be paid, fees to be paid, and I am servicing this loan for a piece of land that I took, and where it turns out that I am the third buyer. My father still considers me his ATM, while Catherine took Branton so that she could fleece me.

Unlike before when I wouldn't tell Fiolina about my financial struggles for fear that she would leave me, right now, she knows everything. Where would she go even if she wanted to? Who would take her? Trust me there is no other man in the world who can live with Fiolina.

For this year’s Valentine, Fiolina would have wished that we celebrate it at Golf Hotel Kakamega, but she knows that we can't afford it.

I would have wished that we go to Kasuku Bar and Restaurant, and then go take a soda under that mango tree – while looking at each other admiringly. But, of course, I know that we have outgrown that.

So, what did I do this Valentine's? After school, I rode my motorcycle to Luanda market. Someone was selling plastic flowers, and I bought two pieces. Then I bought a piece of Dairy Milk chocolate in a supermarket.

On my way home, I passed by Roddy's and asked for wine – the cheapest they had.

Of course, all the items were hidden in my jacket, and after dinner, I gave her all these in the bedroom.

Fiolina was so happy, with a wide smile that reminded me of the old good days when life was good, when things were cheap, and the future was bright. I did not buy any gifts. I was the gift and she took me all in, and we had an amazing night!

I don't know about you, but I hope you had a great Valentine's as well. Whether your flowers were plastic or real, whether you wore red or not, whether you bought or were bought a gift or not.