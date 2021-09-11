Having bagged several Hollywood film roles, Nagi yearns for more

Sammy Njuguna

 Kenyan-American actor Sammy Njuguna alias Nagi, who has starred in a number of Hollywood films among them 'The 5th Quarter' and 'Black as Night'.  


Photo credit: Pool

By  Elvis Ondieki  &  Melina Gold

As he plays Josh Gattis, a determined player in an American football team who doesn’t want to wallow in complacency, there is little to betray Sammy “Nagi” Njuguna’s Kenyan roots.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.