Having a failed marriage at a young age doesn’t define me

When Dr Susan Cheruiyot walked into the room for the interview, I was taken aback for a second.

From her bio, I had envisioned a seasoned, middle-aged professional, but she is a youthful, petite figure exuding an air of energy and warmth.

Dr Cheruiyot, 37, wearing her scrubs after a night shift, carries an undeniable vibrancy. A proud alumnus of Aga Khan University Medical College, she is not just a family physician but a multifaceted expert.

A mix of expertise, coupled with her youthful appearance and warm smile, sets the tone for a conversation that promises to be dynamic and diverse as she takes a seat at the Princess Zahra Pavilion, Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi’s Parklands.

Are you an early bird?

No, never! I am definitely a night owl, but due to duty calls, I am up most mornings. I’m just from a night shift.

How did you end up in medicine?

I am the only doctor in my family, and it happened by chance. My father is a retired accountant, my mother is a retired primary school teacher, and half of my siblings are into finance.

So, as the seventh of eight children, I knew I wanted something different. Despite performing very well at Moi High School Kabarak, I figured engineering wasn’t my thing, so the only option on the table was medicine.

How was your childhood, and what kind of sibling were you?

I was born and spent my early years in Nairobi. My parents retired when I was about 11 years old. We moved to Eldoret, and the shift was significant. I remember complaining about girls wearing grey socks yet in Nairobi I was used to white socks.

But I also loved it because I went to public schools both in Nairobi and Eldoret. In Eldoret, I would outperform the second-best student with 50 or 100 marks.

My favourite childhood memory was competing with my elder brother to climb trees. Overall, I was a good child, dad’s favourite, who never got into trouble.

Getting into medicine practice, how was that?

I completed my medicine course at the University of Nairobi in 2012 and was posted to Nakuru Provincial General Hospital in 2013. This was a great learning environment, and it really grounded me. I also figured that I wanted to be a physician rather than a surgeon or an obstetrician.

After my internship, I was employed by the County Government of Baringo but was seconded to a mission hospital in Eldama Ravine.

How did the experience in the county shape your career path?

Here is where I completely embraced medicine — through community service and medical camps that we held. We expanded the maternity wing, and I think for the period that I was there, I did around 300 caesarean sections.

I was there for four years after which I felt that I had served in that capacity enough. I wanted something fresh, I wanted to go back to school for my master's degree. Doctors out there will agree with me that Medicine cannot end in undergraduate studies because there’s so much more to learn.

At master’s level you move from the theoretical knowledge like knowing a person has this illness — diabetes, for example, so you give them this drug — to now, why am I giving this person this drug? So, I felt like I was managing patients but not really adding as much value as I should.

How was the transition?

I will be honest, it was not easy. First, I applied to the University of Nairobi (UoN) and was so sure that I would get the chance that I resigned from my job and moved to Nairobi.

I had been married while working in Baringo, but my husband was living in Nairobi. So, I moved back to Nairobi with my daughter in anticipation of being shortlisted.

Unfortunately, I did not get the chance, and I was jobless. I remember walking in town one day in August of 2018 and recalling that I had applied for a position at Mater Hospital but never got to hear from them.

I immediately headed to the South B matatu stage and boarded a matatu to the hospital. I got there at around 4pm and went to the HR’s office. I was informed there were some interviews taking place the following day. I showed up and got the job.

What happened to the master's degree dream?

After working at Mater Hospital for one year, I applied at Aga Khan University’s Medical College. It was not easy, but I eventually got in. The interviews were in 2019, the programme began in January 2020 and I joined Aga Khan Hospital at the same time. I specialised in family medicine and graduated in December 2023.

You got separated at the onset of your master's degree...

I got married in 2016 while I was in Baringo. I did a wedding but the relationship was mostly long-distance. I delivered my daughter in 2017, and moved back to Nairobi in 2018, where I lived with my ex-husband and daughter.

Unfortunately, this did not last long, as we were drifting apart. I am one person who doesn’t know how to pretend that things are working. It was a difficult decision to make, but I made it anyway, and my divorce is underway.

Having a very strong support system from my siblings and parents made the transition all easy. Having a failed marriage at a young age doesn’t make me less of an achiever.

If you were to take back the hand of time, is there anything you’d change?

I would have probably made wiser financial decisions in my early years. Looking back, during my internship days, I made good money, but I wasted most of it on things I didn’t really need.

Socially, I think I should have waited a bit before settling down. Back then, I really wanted to have children before the age of 30, so I rushed. Now I know better and understand that there will be enough time to achieve whatever it is you want.

What are some of the challenges you have had to overcome in your career?

I am an introvert, and making presentations would give me anxiety. To overcome this, I enrolled in the Toastmasters Club to build my confidence and develop my public speaking skills, and this has been quite a success.

I was able to give a valedictorian speech during the Aga Khan University’s Global Convocation Ceremony earlier this month, and I consider this a big success. The other challenge is being the only doctor in the extended family, that I never had mentors. But I have since found mentors, and I love it here.

What achievements are you most proud of?

Recently, my brother was very sick, and he was admitted at my place of work. I was quite engaged in his treatment. A while back, my mother was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and I was able to detect it early enough, today she is healed. These two instances give me fulfilment.

Publishing my research paper around the effects of Covid-19 on the kidney remains a big one as well. I was also given the "Excellence in Research" Award of Distinction by the Aga Khan University Medical College for being the best in research in the class of 2023.

Which is your favourite social media platform?

Facebook and Instagram. I hardly post on social media. I dance to Salsa and listen to soft rock.

