Gathirimu Girls High School presents exciting dance with deep lesson

Innovation and inborn talent among children should be promoted for them to realise their full potential in life. This was the message in Gathirimu Girls High School’s creative cultural dance during the Central Region drama festival in Tumutumu Girls, Nyeri.

The dance, choreographed by Loise Ndirangu, impressed the audience for its message, presentation and costuming, winning a standing ovation from the spectators. It was ranked fourth in the dance category.

Alliance High School students present a play entitled Wakiritho, the gun swinging gangster during Central Region Secondary School Drama and Film festival at Tumutumu Girls High School on April 1, 20223. Photo credit: Anthony Njagi | Nation Media Group

The dance tells the tale of a girl, Njoki, whose basic strength is innovation as compared to academic performance. The girl tinkers with locally available items and electronics to come up with a working robot. At first, her physics teacher is cynical but he changes his stance when the girl’s robot beats humans to win a marathon.

But when the girl goes home and shows her father her examination results, the old man is not amused as they are below average. He does not pay her school fees for her to go to school to tinker with gadgets but to learn and excel in class, he tells her. Because of this, he refuses to pay any more fees and the girl drops out of school.

Kagumo High School stage a play during Central Region Secondary School Drama and Film Festival at Tumutumu Girls High School on April 1, 20223. Anthony Njagi | Nation Media Group Photo credit: Anthony Njagi | Nation Media Group

The father sends her to tend to the family’s livestock. Although she still harbours her dream, things look bleak for the girl. Then one day as she is grazing the animals, leopards attack the homestead. The father and some goats are injured. Njoki sets the robot on the leopard and the machine chases the leopard away as the girl administers first aid on her father.

Precious Blood Girls High School presents the winning choral verse during Nairobi Secondary Schools Drama and Film Festival at Moi Girls Nairobi on March 25, 2023. Photo credit: Anthony Njagi| Nation Media Group

This is when the father finally sees his daughter’s potential and allows her to return to school and pursue her dreams with his blessings. Hers is a story of resilience and a reminder that success should not always be measured through academic excellence. The singing was good and the costuming, especially dressing some of the dancers as sheep was very imaginative. The dance was created and choreographed by Loise Ndirangu.

Kaheti Boys High School presents a choral verse during Central Region Secondary School Drama and Film festival at Tumutumu Girls High School on April 1, 2023 Photo credit: Anthony Njagi | Nation Media Group

Gathirimu’s was one of the many items staged at the recent Central Region’s festival that comprises dances, plays, poetry and oral narration by schools from Murang’a, Kiambu, Nyeri, Nyandarua and Kirinyaga counties. Other schools that impressed are St Anne Joakim High School with its solo verse, Kipenzi Bunduki, and Alliance high School with a play entitled Wakiritho.