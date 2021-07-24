Finding your purpose through stages of life

Schoolboy

In our mid 20s until sometime in our early 40s, we concentrate on making our mark as adults — establishing our professional lives, creating a home, finding a partner, and starting a family.

Photo credit: Igah | Nation Media Group

By  Chris Hart

What you need to know:

  • As young adults, from late teens to around 25, we explore, experiment, and gradually build a firm sense of our own identity.
  • From mid 20s to early 40s, we concentrate on establishing our professional lives, creating a home, finding a partner.

Every parent knows that children develop through a series of stages — babyhood, infancy, childhood and adolescence. What’s not so obvious is that the rest of our lives also go through stages, right through to old age.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.