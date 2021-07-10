Attitudes and values to help you make money

It’s hard to imagine ever being rich, and yet some of the world’s wealthiest people had very ordinary beginnings. That’s because making money is all about having the right attitudes and values. Like using your time well. You’ll only become wealthy if you make the most of every minute.

Maybe you think that wealth depends on talent? It doesn’t, it’s actually all about effort. There’s only really one way to succeed, and that’s to work harder than everyone else.

So use your time wisely. Only go to college if you can study what you really want to do, otherwise you’re just wasting your time. Stand on your own two feet as early as possible, because independence builds your confidence and other people’s respect.

While you’re still studying, find some paying work, however humble, start networking seriously, and do some internships in your chosen field. Because they’ll all enhance your reputation and lead to better job offers. So you’ll build your salary much faster.

Don’t be put off by demanding colleagues and bosses. Because being pushed to your limit helps you develop good work habits.

Avoid getting in with the wrong crowd, because you’ll gradually become like the people you mix with. So surround yourself with serious people, not party animals, and avoid building bad habits. Because partying, smoking and drinking don’t only reduce your productivity and wreck your health, they cost a fortune. Calculate how much you’re spending on them, and what that would grow into over 20 years at compound interest. You’ll be amazed.

Pursue your dreams

Real business relationships are only ever formed in person, so only use the internet to make contact. Real opportunities come from talking to real people. Read fewer tweets, because knowledge doesn’t come pre-packaged.

You build your future from the experience of others, so reading more books will grow your career faster. Learn how to write well. Your ideas don’t mean a thing if you can’t express yourself.

Think of your career as a series of projects, each lined up through your network. Work yourself out of every job by improving processes and developing staff, and be assertive with your boss. Effectively communicating what needs to be improved will build your reputation.

Live a simple life, spending less than you earn, always paying your bills every month, and avoiding personal debt, otherwise you’re making others wealthy instead of you. No fancy cars or expensive apartments. You’ll be less stressed and have the flexibility to pursue your dreams.

And save. Saving is the most fundamental step on your way to wealth, so make sure your money is always working for you. Especially resist the idea of making a quick buck, because genuine wealth is never built quickly.

Wanting to be rich is easy. Having million dollar ideas is easy. It’s implementing them that’s hard. So set yourself challenging goals and follow them through. And then you’ll succeed. Because goals are really all about becoming the person it takes to achieve them.