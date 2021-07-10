Attitudes and values to help you make money

Partying, smoking and drinking not only reduce your productivity and wreck your health, they cost a fortune.

Photo credit: Igah | Nation Media Group

By  Chris Hart

What you need to know:

  • Maybe you think that wealth depends on talent? It doesn’t, it’s actually all about effort.
  • Stand on your own two feet as early as possible, because independence builds your confidence and other people’s respect.

It’s hard to imagine ever being rich, and yet some of the world’s wealthiest people had very ordinary beginnings. That’s because making money is all about having the right attitudes and values. Like using your time well. You’ll only become wealthy if you make the most of every minute.

