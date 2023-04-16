Don’t forget to laugh everyday

Did you laugh today? Seriously, did you? Yes, yes, I know about the economy, rising costs of basic commodities, threats of world wars and falling comets, but did you? Or have you, like so many of us been consumed by the very serious nature of living that you postpone joy for weekends, vacations and the odd stand-up comedy?

There’s very good evidence in nature that we were created to laugh out loud. It’s like the Creator wanted us to stop, look at a mischievous monkey or a penguin walking and laugh. That’s not all. There are creatures that were probably created to put a smile on our face. Little colourful birds, flitting butterflies and of course, little humans.

Speaking of which God probably chose to start us off as little people because babies are adorable and funny. Plus they walk like penguins when they are toddlers. What’s not to laugh, or love? But if you were like me, and were so busy raising your children to be responsible human beings that you forgot to laugh with them and at them, fear not. God gives second chances in the form of grandchildren. You will laugh again.

According to the Mayo Clinic, laughter is a wonderful stress reliever with several short and long-term benefits to overall health and well-being. They believe laughter can improve the immune system, relieve pain and improve mood. Overly serious persons can also improve on increasing their sense of humour. An article titled Stress Relief From Laughter? It’s No Joke, published on mayoclinic.org, identifies the following ways to develop your funny bone. “Humour can be learned. In fact, developing or refining your sense of humour may be easier than you think.

Put humour on your horizon. Find a few simple items such as photos, greeting cards or comic strips that make you chuckle. Then hang them up at home or in your office, or collect them in a file or notebook. Keep funny movies, TV shows, books, magazines or comedy videos on hand for when you need an added humour boost. Look online at joke websites or silly videos. Listen to humorous podcasts. Go to a comedy club.

Laugh, and the world laughs with you. Find a way to laugh about your own situations and watch your stress begin to fade away. Even if it feels forced at first, practise laughing. It does your body good. Consider trying laughter yoga. In laughter yoga, people practise laughter as a group. Laughter is forced at first, but it can soon turn into spontaneous laughter.

Share a laugh. Make it a habit to spend time with friends who make you laugh. And then return the favour by sharing funny stories or jokes with those around you.

Knock, knock. Browse through your local bookstore or library's selection of joke books and add a few jokes to your list that you can share with friends. Know what isn't funny. Don't laugh at the expense of others. Some forms of humour aren't appropriate. Use your best judgment to discern a good joke from a bad or hurtful one.”