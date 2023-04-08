Surviving betrayal by a close friend





On March 2, 2023, a South Carolina jury found Alex Murdaugh, a wealthy and prominent lawyer guilty of killing in his wife and son. In a case that gripped the world, Murdaugh was given two consecutive life sentences. Mark Twain remarked, “Truth is stranger than fiction, but it is because fiction is obliged to stick to possibilities; Truth isn't.”

This was certainly the case with the Alex Murdaugh trial and his spiralling fall from grace. He almost got away with murder, claiming that he was visiting his ailing mother on the night his wife and son were killed, and that he was nowhere near the scene of the crime.

However, in a strange twist of fate, his son had filmed a Snapchat video a few moments before he was shot and killed. In the video retrieved from his son’s phone, Murdaugh is heard commenting in the background, putting him on the scene of the murder minutes before it happens. Hailed as testimony from the grave, it was the strongest piece of evidence in the riveting case.

Yet that must have seemed like an ordinary night for the family who first ate dinner together before checking on their dogs at the kennels. Earlier videos, also shot by the son, show them laughing. What they could not have known is that their father and husband harboured murderous thoughts.

Or that the last sight they would see,would be that of a person they had called protector, provider and beloved, point a gun in their direction and pull the trigger. He had become the ultimate betrayer.

However, as Christians around the world mark Easter, another betrayal comes to mind. Jesus, knowing He is about to be put to death, in prayerful anguish in the garden of Gethesemane turns to see a murderous mob before Him.

They are being led by a close friend and confidante, a disciple He had taught, mentored and personally chosen. He asks, “Judas, are you betraying the Son of Man with a kiss?” (Luke 22: 48). Mathew records Jesus as saying, “friend, do what you came to do.” (Mathew 26:50).

That Judas not only chose to betray His master, but that he chose a kiss to do so, speaks of the depths of intimate betrayal. This happens in spaces we expect to feel safe, protected and loved. This kind of betrayal is perpetrated by parents, family, friends, hired help, co-workers and lovers. The kiss is what gives them access to us, all the while, they hold a knife behind their backs.

Julius Caesar when stabbed by his friend Brutus, exclaimed the now famous words, “Et tu Brute? Then fall Caesar!” Loosely translated to “you too Brutus?”

For anyone who survives intimate betrayal, the pain can last a lifetime, leaving a deep seated suspicion. However, to refuse to love or trust again will just make one live a constricted and isolated life. You must move beyond the betrayal and the first step is acknowledging the betrayal.