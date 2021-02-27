Beauty trends for the African woman

Lupita Nyongo

Lupita Nyong'o.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Carol Odero

Have you ever wondered why the internet is so white when you’re looking for beauty tips, hair care, skincare and basically everything and anything to do with being a beautiful black woman in this world? I wonder the same things too. That is why it is my job to track down all of the 12 sites that talk to the African woman’s beauty.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. The top 5 honeymoon destinations in Kenya

  2. PRIME ‘Firirida’ roars back to life but Munyonyi remains penniless

  3. PRIME Pauline Buoga, 25, had breast reduction surgery two years ago after suffering from a rare condition called Gigantomastia.

  4. PRIME American leader with Kenyan roots

  5. Essential career skills that you need to learn

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.