Beauty hacks from the nipple cream

Don’t you just love beauty sales? You always find surprises; some good, some ugly, some terrible. The other day I found a barrel of goodies at a pharmacy where they were moving dead stock, and I landed on a nipple cream.

Now, for those who might not know of it, nipple cream is applied to the nipple, usually by breastfeeding mothers. This is a cream that soothes sore nipples, discomfort, maybe even some pain, as well as moisturising dry, cracked or sensitive skin.

I immediately thought it would be perfect for my face. But, I also thought, buy it then research what it does. So I picked it. It turns out nipple creams work wonders for many different parts of the body that have little to do with the breasts. Here are just some of the uses of nipple cream that I discovered.

It is a great lip moisturiser: If you have tried every lip balm or moisture-rich lipstick known to woman, and still find your lips chapped, maybe it is time to try the rich, thick, gooey creaminess of a nipple cream. Worried about licking it off? Ideally, nipple cream is not washed off when applied to the areola, and babies can breastfeed on top of it.

So, while it is not designed to be edible, it can be useful for softening and plumping up your lips before makeup, before going to bed, in between refreshing lipstick or gloss in the course of the day, and can be just as effective, if not more effective, than the famous selection of overnight lip masks that are currently all the rage. Plus, a little bit goes a long way. So if soft lips are your thing, and not trends, you might want to look towards nipple cream.

Cuticle treatment

It is a great cuticle treatment: It is, by now, rather clear that cuticles should not be removed. They have a function and should be taken care of, not trimmed. If you have peeling or sore cuticles, massage some nipple cream into them at least twice a day and before you go to bed at night. It will heal your cuticles.

To soften callused feet: Nothing has given me softer feet like nipple cream. Not all the petroleum in the world. This product is magic for the feet. Apply it the moment you step out of the shower and you will have baby soft skin. You will barely recognise your own feet. It certainly works better than if you had soaked your feet in mouthwash —- yes, that is very much a Pinterest hack —applied petroleum and slept in socks overnight, or any other hack you have heard of when it comes to footcare.

Just be sure to scrub your feet in advance.

When shopping for nipple cream, look for the ones with ingredients you can pronounce, non-fragranced, easy to apply and organic are words you want to look out for. Not all nipple creams are created equal. I say this because you want this in your first aid kit. Do you need to smooth out your unruly eyebrows and get them to lay down, have nicked yourself while shaving, or have a tight ring stuck to your fingers? Reach for nipple cream.

Stretch marks

If you have itchy stretch marks or just got a brand new tattoo and are not sure what to do with yourself, dab on some nipple cream two to three times a day to soothe the area. Do you chafe underneath the breasts, between the thighs and around your armpits? Are you a runner or a swimmer who experiences chafing? Try a little nipple cream on the area.

Did baby get a diaper rash? Did the two-year-old scrape their knees? Did someone, say a crawling baby, get rug burns? Add a little tenderness to it with a touch of nipple cream. Do you have frizzy hair, which happens a lot with natural hair? Does the baby have cradle cap? And, do you have someone in the house who is obsessing over acne scars? Consider using nipple cream.

Have you been overexposed to the sun and now have sunburn and peeling skin or were outdoors and got insect bites? Reach out for this magical cream.

Do you have a stuck zipper? Unjam it with a dab of nipple cream. The same goes for that creaky door when you can’t get some WD-40 (a water-displacing spray).